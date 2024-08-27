Max Holloway Vows to Silence Doubters in UFC 308 Featherweight Title Clash Against Ilia Topuria: ‘A Lot of People Laughed’

Can Max Holloway reclaim his throne in the UFC featherweight division? Holloway is pumped for more after a jaw-dropping performance at UFC 300, where he knocked out Justin Gaethje in the dying seconds. Now, he's set his sights back on the featherweight title.

"Everybody thought UFC 300 was amazing. Wait until they see UFC 308," Holloway teased on his YouTube channel. He promises to silence the doubters at the upcoming fight with a mix of grit and grace. Will he deliver on this vow? October 26th at UFC 308 isn't just another date—it's Holloway's shot at redemption and a chance to laugh last.

Max Holloway’s journey back to the top of the featherweight division has been nothing short of dramatic. After his incredible knockout win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300, Holloway is ready to take on Ilia Topuria at UFC 308, and he’s more determined than ever.

"Everybody thought UFC 300 was amazing," Holloway said, reflecting on his recent victory. "Wait until they get to see the outcome of UFC 308. It’s going to be a good one."

Holloway's confidence is unmistakable as he prepares for this fight, which many consider one of the year's most anticipated bouts. Transitioning back to featherweight after his success at lightweight, Holloway is focused on regaining the title he once held.

"I’ve been going hard over the last few years trying to regain my throne," Holloway shared. "A lot of people laughed, but we’ll see who gets the last laugh come October 26."

Topuria, the undefeated featherweight champion, has been vocal about his plans to finish Holloway early. But Holloway remains unfazed, knowing the stakes and embracing the challenge ahead.

Advertisement

"The break in between camps is super important," Holloway explained, emphasizing the need for recovery after his intense fight with Gaethje. "Even after the fight, my face might’ve looked clean, but I still got hit, my leg was a little beat up."

As camp ramps up, Holloway is focused and ready to prove that he’s still one of the best. "Never, ever give up," Holloway said, summing up his mindset. With UFC 308 on the horizon, Holloway is eager to show the world he’s far from finished.

On the Believe Me You Podcast with Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith, Sean O’Malley shared his thoughts on UFC 308 and Max Holloway's upcoming fight against Ilia Topuria. Praising Holloway as one of the toughest fighters in the featherweight division, O’Malley confidently predicted, "I think Max gets the job done."

He acknowledged Holloway’s recent victory over Justin Gaethje and the speculation around the BMF belt being on the line. However, O’Malley pointed out that Topuria is focused on defending his featherweight title, saying, "I saw Ilia say the BMF title wasn’t on the line."

Advertisement

O’Malley also talked about his future aspirations, expressing a desire to challenge Holloway after UFC 308. "Max goes out there, wins forty-five, BMF champ. I move up, I beat Max, I’m the BMF," he said, highlighting his respect for Holloway as a formidable opponent in both the bantamweight and featherweight divisions.