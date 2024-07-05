Max Holloway vs Ilia Topuria Trading Barbs Takes Hilarious Turn With UFC Cutman’s Involvement

Max Holloway v Ilia Topuria has a brand new entrant. And no, it is not Alexander Volkanovski. Holloway had his eyes on the featherweight title ever since Topuria knocked Volkanovski out in UFC 298. While initially Topuria did not pay heed, things quickly changed after UFC 300.

Competing at lightweight, Holloway knocked the lights off Justin Gaethje to clinch the BMF title. And things have escalated ever since then. Both Topuria and Holloway have accused each other of deliberately stalling the fight. And while the duo is taking social media shots, a UFC cutman seems to be ‘available’ for the fight!

UFC cutman responds hilariously at the Holloway-Topuria situation

Brad Tate has been associated with the UFC for over a decade now. Over the years, Tate has become a fan favorite. When ESPNMMA recently summarized the back-and-forth between Topuria and Holloway on Instagram, Tate gave his two cents.

Commenting on the post, Tate hilariously wrote, “Looking at my calendar. I'm available!!!!!! What hotel we at?" This was a sly dig at both the athletes who claimed to be ready for the fight. Earlier, Ilia Topuria wanted to defend his belt in his homeland, Spain. However, that idea did not work out.

Topuria then went on to demand a date at the Saudi Arabian PPV. The major reason for such a demand was to provide his countrymen with a suitable time to watch the match. But according to Ariel Helwani, Dana White and co. have already booked the match.

Ilia Topuria v Max Holloway: Done deal?

It might seem that the future of Topuria and Holloway is uncertain. But in reality, the verbal spat might be a tactic to hype up their upcoming match. A major chunk of the MMA fraternity believed that the duo would lock horns at the coveted UFC Sphere event. However, in a recent update from Ariel Helwani, Topuria’s maiden title defense is already settled.

In an episode of the ‘MMA Hour’ podcast, Helwani stated that the match is set to take place in Utah. He further elaborated that Utah would be getting two significant fight events back-to-back. First, there will be the PFL, followed by Topuria and Holloway. Well, with official confirmation still pending, one thing is sorted. Whenever the match is fixed, Brad Tate will be ready to do his cutman duties to perfection!



