Max Hollway Makes Surprising Pick for Alex Pereira vs Jiri Prochazka 2: ‘The Time Would Be Now'

Max Holloway surprisingly picked Jiri Prochazka to beat Alex Pereira in their light heavyweight title rematch at UFC 303. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Blessed, he said Pereira has been doing side missions since his UFC 300 win against Jamahal Hill and took the fight on short notice.

Prochazka, on the other hand, went back to training after his UFC 300 win against Aleksandar Rakic. While he is also stepping in on short notice, this is the best time for ‘BJP’ to beat Pereira.

Max Holloway’s take on Alex Pereira vs Jiri Prochazka 2

Alex Pereira, who was recently accused of using dirty magic by Jiri Prochazka , took the fight on short notice to headline UFC 303. Max Holloway thinks Prochazka could use that fact to his advantage.

Breaking down the UFC 303 main event, the former UFC featherweight champion said, “Jiří was in his hut right after UFC 300 training for a fight, training for something. He left UFC 300, went back home to his hut, and started training again. Mr. Pereira, on the other hand, was on the opposite side of the world, doing world tours.”

Holloway added that the best time to beat Pereira would be now. He further stated, “I mean, full camp, both guys; anybody can win a fight. This is MMA.”

Hollway added that he didn’t want to disrespect Prochazka by saying that this would be his only chance to win. However, ‘Blessed’ reckons this is the former champion’s best shot.

Alex Pereira earned a second-round knockout win when he fought Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295. They had a back-and-forth contest, as Prochazka also had his moments in that fight.

However, Pereira nuked Prochazka with his money-making left hook before finishing the fight via short elbows.

Alex Pereira explains shaving head ahead of Jiri Prochazka's fight

Alex Pereira explained why he shaves his hair ahead of fights. ‘Poatan’ gets a bald look ahead of every fight and has done the same ahead of his showdown against Jiri Prochazka.

On the UFC 303 Embedded show, Pereira said, “With this hair, I look like a good guy. It doesn't work. It's good now. They shaved my head. Now they applied a face mask to make my skin look better, and so I can look good on TV.”

Usually, Alex Pereira is one of the funniest fighters on the UFC roster. However, when it’s time to handle business, he is perhaps the most intimidating fighter on the roster. His rematch against Jiri Prochazka looks set to be yet another banger of a contest.

