Max Strus Goes Viral for Following Jenn Tran on Instagram After Bachelorette Star Shoots Her Shot at Cavs Guard

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Max Strus found himself in the spotlight after ‘The Bachelorette’ star Jenn Tran made a public admission about the NBA player. Tran, who appeared on Season 21 of the popular television show, had previously been engaged to Devin Strader, but their relationship ended in heartbreak.

After openly discussing her feelings and eventually putting herself back out there, she made a bold move by expressing her interest in Strus. Tran’s direct approach gained attention when it was revealed that Strus had begun following her on Instagram, sparking a viral buzz around their potential connection.

Max Strus, a key player for the Cleveland Cavaliers, is gearing up for his second season with the team after signing a significant four-year, $63 million deal in 2023. The 28-year-old forward previously showcased his skills with the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat, earning a reputation for his scoring ability and contributions on the court.

As the NBA gears up for another season, Strus and the Cavaliers are preparing for training camp at the end of September. Their regular-season opener is scheduled against the Toronto Raptors on October 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The interaction between Max Strus and Jenn Tran has caught the attention of fans and media, adding an element of intrigue to the lead-up to the NBA season. Strus's on-court prowess and Tran's public overture have prompted widespread interest and speculation, creating an unexpected storyline.

Although the basketball fans recently became curious about Tran after her linkup with the NBA star went viral, Jenn Tran recently caught the attention for her candid reveal of a crush on NBA player Max Strus. Known for her appearance on iconic shows like The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, Jenn has captured the public's interest with her genuine and forthright nature.

Advertisement

Born in Hillsdale, New Jersey, to Vietnamese immigrant parents, Tran has not only made history as the first Asian-American lead on The Bachelorette but has also proven herself as a driven academic, earning a Bachelor of Science in Molecular Biology from the University of Wisconsin–Madison and currently pursuing a Master of Science in Clinical Medical Science at Barry University, where she is set to graduate in 2025.