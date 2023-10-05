Max Verstappen predicted to outvalue Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso as F1's first billion-dollar racer

Max Emilian Verstappen is a 26-year-old Dutch racing driver and the 2021 and 2022 Formula One World Champion. He competes in Formula One and Red Bull Racing. Verstappen is the son of racing driver Jos Verstappen. When he was 17 he competed in the Australian Grand Prix he became the youngest one to compete in Formula One.

At the age of 18, he won the Spanish Grand Prix on his debut for Red Bull Racing becoming the youngest and first Dutch driver to win Formula One Grand Prix. After winning Aby Dhabi Grand Prix. he became, the first Dutch driver to win the Formula One World Driver’s Championship. He is set to remain at Red Bull Racing till 2028.

Mark Gallagher predicts Verstappen’s F1 career earnings.

Former Jordan Grand Prix head Mark Gallagher predicts Verstappen’s earnings via podcast he said “ Regarding Max being potentially the first billion-dollar Formule driver in terms of his career earnings, the reason I say that is because you really don't need to sit in front of a calculator for very long to work out that if he’s already well into nine figures hundreds of millions of dollars of income during his career to date.

he’s got a very long way to go, potentially. This is one of the interesting things about maths saying he may not stick around that long, because he certainly doesn’t need to stick around in order to make serious money. He’s already made serious money, and he will make serious money over the balance of his Red Bull contract until 2028.

“But the fact is that if he, decides, okay, “I'll do a Hamilton, or I'll do an Alonso, and I'll stay until I am 38 or 40,” I mean all bets are off. His career earnings just continue to rocket”

“The deals that he has are not stratospheric, they’re not NBA-style personal endorsement deals, but they are still significant. When you start to add them up, if you vow got 1.5 million here or 2 million there, and this is on top of your salary, you can see that he’s reached a point where it's no wonder he looks so relaxed about everything in his life. He’s literally in a class of his own.“