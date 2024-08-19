Max Verstappen With GF Kelly Piquet and Penelope Smash All Break-Up Rumors as He Enjoys Beach Day

In 2024, rumors about Max Verstappen's relationship with Kelly Piquet remain a recurring subject. Piquet sent a cryptic remark about life on Instagram, fueling speculation that the two were in stormy waters. However, the 35-year-old's Instagram photo and video dump has put all of the speculations to rest.

Verstappen and her daughter Penelope are enjoying a beach holiday, according to Piquet's most recent post. Several Twitter (now X) users shared passionate comments about these photographs.



Rumors of a breakup between Verstappen and Piquet initially surfaced in the last week of July. Piquet had been to Brazil for her sister's wedding. However, the reigning Formula One champion did not join his girlfriend, which caused some uproar. With Kelly's brother joining her instead, speculation emerged that the four-year romance had run its course.

However, Piquet's most recent update has effectively ended all such discussions. Verstappen continues to occupy a special place in Penelope's life, as indicated by a snapshot in which she holds his hand.

Verstappen, Kelly, and Penelope had a well-deserved vacation in beautiful Portugal. They were with pals, including Antonio Felix da Costa, a Formula E racer. The latter posted a group shot in which Verstappen may be seen. He also uploaded an Instagram video of Kelly showing Max plunging into the sea. Verstappen's girlfriend also posted a video in which she is seen with her lover.

Now that his vacation days are gone, Verstappen can devote all of his concentration to defending his championship. After failing to win a race in his last four attempts, the Dutchman will be desperate to return to the top step of the podium.

F1 will return this weekend with the Dutch Grand Prix, and Verstappen will be looking for a convincing victory in front of his home audience. After winning the previous three Dutch Grands Prix, the 26-year-old will look to win it for the fourth time and tie the great Jim Clark for the most race wins in Zandvoort.

Dutchman Max Verstappen leads the drivers' title by 78 points over Briton Lando Norris, and he's looking to win his fourth home race in a row this weekend.

Red Bull leads the manufacturers' standings with 42 points over McLaren in second. After a 36-year hiatus, Formula One vehicles returned to Zandvoort in 2021, with drivers characterizing the track as "crazy" and "old-school".

Zandvoort, located on the shore and only 30 minutes by rail from Amsterdam, seems more like a rollercoaster ride than other courses on the calendar due to its quick and undulating nature.

When the 4.259km circuit was redesigned for F1's return three years ago, organizers upped the banking angle at Turn One, the iconic Tarzan bend, to a difficult 18 degrees.

The narrow and twisty 72-lap race is extremely taxing on the tires, with any wind sweeping sand onto the circuit and reducing grip.

