Max Verstappen’s GF, Kelly Piquet, Joins Lewis Hamilton to Show Support for Rafah Amid Bombings at Palestine Refugee Camps

Trigger warning: This article contains references to several sensitive topics including trauma, terror and more.

The phrase “All eyes on Rafah” has been trending on social media, drawing global attention to the dire situation in Gaza city. Individuals worldwide are expressing their support for Palestinians suffering due to the Israeli airstrikes. Among those raising their voices are Lewis Hamilton and Kelly Piquet, girlfriend of F1 champion Max Verstappen.

Kelly Piquet's advocacy for Rafah

Kelly Piquet, a Brazilian model and influencer, has been vocal about the crisis in Rafah. Recently, she shared the phrase “All eyes on Rafah” on her Instagram stories, amplifying the message of solidarity and urging her followers to be aware of the horrors faced by Palestinians.

Lewis Hamilton also spoke out against the violence in Rafah. Using his Instagram platform, Hamilton condemned the attacks, emphasizing the traumatic impact on children and families. The 39-year-old wrote:

"Enough is enough. We cannot continue to watch this tragedy unfold and not speak up. The trauma and terror so many, but particularly innocent children, are experiencing is horrifying. This must stop – for the children, for their families, and for their lives."

Hamilton further highlighted the issue by sharing a video depicting the lives of children in refugee camps before the devastating airstrike on May 26th that killed at least 45 people and caused fires to spread rapidly through the temporary shelters.

Humanitarian efforts in Brazil

The Bazaar For Good, a group of 30 remarkable women dedicated to helping poor children worldwide, set up a clothing store aiming to raise $500,000 for flood relief. Piquet's partner, Max Verstappen, supported these efforts by donating a signed Red Bull Racing shirt, which was auctioned to contribute to the fund.

The destruction caused by the floods has been severe, with recent reports revealing that the storm claimed the lives of 169 people since it hit the state on April 29.

In addition to her advocacy for Rafah, Kelly Piquet has been actively involved in humanitarian efforts in her homeland of Brazil. Earlier in May, severe floods caused by heavy rains devastated the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul. Piquet, along with a non-profit organization called The Bazaar For Good, worked tirelessly to raise funds for the affected families.

Collective voices from the F1 community

Hamilton and Piquet are not the only figures from the F1 community raising their voices against the attacks on Rafah. Rebecca Donaldson, the girlfriend of Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, also shared the phrase “All eyes on Rafah” via her Instagram stories to spread awareness of the suffering of Palestinians.