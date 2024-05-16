‘May Be We’ll Win Again’: Luka Doncic Hits Back at Charles Barkley for Picking Oklahoma City Thunder Over Mavericks for Game 5

Luka Doncic's exceptional performance in the pivotal Game 5 against the Oklahoma City Thunder strengthened the Dallas Mavericks' commanding position in the series.

Soon after the game was over, Doncic took his time to hit back at Charles Barkley as his pre-game prediction before the match went completely opposite as the Mavs held OKC for 104-92.

In his media interaction, he said,”Maybe next time he can say it again in the next game so maybe we'll win again.”

However, with an awe-inspiring triple-double of 31 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds, Doncic spearheaded the Mavericks to an impressive victory on the road. Moreover, the stage is now set for an electrifying Game 6 as the Mavericks have the opportunity to seal the series with a triumphant win at home on Saturday night.

Mavericks Bounced Back After Game 4 Loss

The Dallas Mavericks bounced back exceptionally after Game 4, taking charge of pivotal Game 5 and ultimately leading the series 3-2.

Luka Doncic's unparalleled performance, exemplified by his triumphant 3-pointer over Cason Wallace, showcased the Mavs' determination and domination throughout the game.

In addition, unexpected support from unheralded players like Derrick Jones Jr., who scored a playoff career-high of 19 points, further solidified the Mavericks' resurgence. Doncic's charismatic leadership and the team's collective effort put forth a commanding 104-92 victory and seizing control of the series.

Furthermore, Kyrie Irving's underrated defensive prowess and the Thunder's struggles with poor shooting ultimately tilted the scales in favor of the Mavericks. Despite Irving's slightly reduced offensive output, his defensive skills shone brightly, contributing significantly to the Mavericks' strong performance.

On the other hand, the Thunder's persistent shooting woes, highlighted by their 10-for-40 shooting from 3-point range in Game 5 spoke volume for their struggle to keep pace with the Mavericks' relentless play. 6.

