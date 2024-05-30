Whenever there are talks of NBA superstars who have made massive wealth, Michael Jordan. LeBron James, Shaquille O'Neal, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant’s names surely pop up.

However, there is a lesser-known former NBA player who is often not included in this list. He is Junior Bridgeman. He played for the Milwaukee Bucks. Interestingly, Junior's salary never hit beyond $350,000 a year.

However, his net worth has increased manifold by being an entrepreneur after his NBA career. Junior Bridgeman founded Bridgeman Foods Inc. He is also the President and CEO of the company.

At one point, the company had ownership of more than 100 Wendy's and Chili's. Apparently, the former NBA player sold his restaurant holdings in 2016. However, Bridgeman Foods is still operating under his leadership.

Bridgeman has forayed into other businesses as well. He is currently the CEO of Coca-Cola Heartland. Junior Bridgeman also owns two African American publications, Ebony and Jet magazines.

Reportedly, the former Milwaukee Bucks small forward’s net worth is currently $600 million.

Now, let’s come to the net worth comparison. Former Los Angeles Lakers star, Shaquille O'Neal enjoys a net worth of $400 million to $500 million. Golden State Warriors superstar, Stephen Curry has a net worth of around $160 million. And, Phoneix Suns icon, Kevin Durant has a net worth of around $300 million. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Evidently, Junior Bridgeman's net worth surpasses O'Neal, Curry, and Durant's fortune. However, Michael Jordan still tops the list. According to Forbes, his net worth is around $3.2 billion in 2024. Coming to LeBron James, he has a net worth of around $1 billion.

Looking back at Junior Bridgeman's NBA Career

Junior Bridgeman played 12 seasons in the NBA. In 1975, he was drafted in the first round, 10th overall by the Los Angeles Clippers. However, he was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks on the draft night. Although not a high scorer, he was a reliable team player. Junior's career average is 13.6 points per game.

He played the majority of his tenure in the NBA with the Bucks (1975-1984, 1986-1987) and spent just one season with the Clippers (1984-1986).

Advertisement

Beyond the NBA, Junior Bridgeman also worked as the President of the National Basketball Players Association from 1985 to 1988.



Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximate. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.