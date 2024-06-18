Meet Keith Wright; All About NFL Player Who Was Sentenced to 234 Years for His Crimes in 2012

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to robbery, sexual assault, and kidnapping.

In 2012, former NFL defensive tackle Keith Jerome Wright received a lengthy prison sentence. It was amounting to more than two lifetimes. The reason behind his imprisonment was his involvement in three home invasion crimes.

This sentence was handed down by a California Superior Court judge. The case has marked the culmination of a dramatic fall from grace for him. Wright was once a player who had a promising career in professional football.

Keith Wright, the NFL star sentenced to jail

Wright’s journey to the NFL began at Sacramento City College in 1999. There, he quickly made a name for himself with his impressive skills on the football field. The player then moved on to the University of Missouri. Soon after that, he excelled as an All-Big 12 defensive end.

The Houston Texans saw his potential talent, which made them select Wright in their next NFL draft. It doesn't end there, as the team also offered him a $925,000 contract in 2003.

Despite his promising start, Wright’s professional football career never quite took off even though he had spent time with several teams throughout his career. The teams he played for are the Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, and Detroit Lions. However, the athlete never managed to secure the ultimate spot on any of the teams. As a result, his NFL career effectively ended in 2006. It was not long after this that his life began to take a darker turn.

On October 22, a jury convicted Wright of three residential robberies that took place in the Natomas area of Sacramento. These crimes were committed in July and August of 2011.

They were marked by extreme violence and terror. During one of these home invasions, Wright sexually assaulted a woman. Later, the action added to the severity of his charges.

The Sacramento Bee reported the details of Wright’s sentencing. It was noted that he was given a 114-year prison sentence. Not only that but also an additional 120 years and eight months for his 19 felony convictions.

During the sentencing hearing, Judge Michael Savage made pointed remarks about Wright’s past. He suggested that his football talent might have led to lenient treatment during his earlier encounters with the law.

"I have the distinct impression that your ability to sack quarterbacks worked much like a get-out-of-jail-free card. That may have given you the wrong impression about whether or not you are required to follow the rules of this society," the judge stated.

Despite the clear evidence against him, Wright managed to gain some innocence. He insisted that he had not received a fair trial. The player also labeled his conviction a "miscarriage of justice." However, all his statements were quickly discarded by the jury, as they had several pieces of evidence to prove him wrong.

More about Keith Wright and his 234-year sentencing law-breaking story

Wright’s criminal activities included three home invasion robberies on July 21, August 8, and August 21, 2011. In each instance, he threatened his victims with a firearm, demanding money and property.

During one particularly disturbing robbery, Wright kidnapped a female victim. He forced her to drive to two different banks and withdraw money. The investigation that led to Wright’s conviction was meticulous.

He also became a suspect in the August 8 robbery. After this, it was discovered that he had exchanged rare foreign currency stolen during that crime at a currency exchange business.

DNA evidence further linked him to the August 21 robbery and sexual assault. Additionally, a search of Wright’s home uncovered property stolen from each of his victims. All the evidence provides concrete evidence of his guilt.

Wright’s downfall was a stark contrast to the promising start of his football career. His time in the NFL was brief but unremarkable. The field has provided him with opportunities and financial stability.

The ex-footballer had signed a three-year, $925,000 contract with the Texans before his actions. If any of that money remained, it was to be used to make restitution to his victims and cover the costs of prosecuting his 19 felonies.

Ultimately, Wright’s crime set an example in the sports world. It reminded other players how a potential star on the field saw a dramatic fall from grace.

His criminal actions not only devastated his victims but were also shocking news for his fans to accept. He served as a harsh reminder of how far he had fallen from his days as a celebrated athlete. The lengthy prison sentence ensured that Wright would spend the rest of his life behind bars.

