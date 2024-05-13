In the annals of professional sports, few stories of perseverance and triumph over adversity can match that of Rocky Bleier, the former Pittsburgh Steelers running back who served in Vietnam and injured both his legs from a grenade made a full recovery and went on to win four Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh steelers.

Rocky Bleier’s Journey From Small-Town Roots to Gridiron Glory

Born and raised in Appleton, Wisconsin, Robert Patrick "Rocky" Bleier was a standout athlete from an early age. He excelled in football, basketball, and track at Xavier High School, earning all-state honors and captaining multiple teams. His talents earned him a scholarship to the University of Notre Dame, where he played a pivotal role in the Fighting Irish's 1966 national championship season. Bleier was then drafted in the 16th round of the 1968 NFL draft, by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But Bleier's football career was then put on hold in 1968 when he was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Volunteering for duty in South Vietnam, he served as a squad grenadier. On August 20, 1969, Bleier's life changed forever when his platoon was ambushed in a rice paddy. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

While he was down, an enemy grenade landed nearby after bouncing off a fellow soldier, he tried to leap over it, and it exploded, sending shrapnel into his lower right leg. The blast severely damaged his right foot, and he was also shot in the left thigh. He was brought back from Vietnam due to severe injuries and later was awarded with the Bronze Star and Purple Heart.

Art Rooney’s Postcard Message to Rocky Bleier

While recovering in a hospital in Tokyo, doctors told Bleier he would never play football again. But a simple postcard from Steelers owner Art Rooney reignited his dreams. "Rock - the team's not doing well. We need you. Art Rooney," it read.

Bleier later said, "When you have somebody take the time and interest to send you a postcard, something that they didn't have to do, you have a special place for those kinds of people."

After multiple surgeries and a long road to recovery, Bleier rejoined the Steelers in 1970, weighing just 180 pounds and unable to walk without pain. He spent the season on injured reserve but refused to give up, working tirelessly to regain his strength and form.

"I worked hard so that some time in the future you didn't have to ask yourself 'what if?'" - Rocky Bleier.

Rocky Bleier’s Sheer Dedication Pays off

Bleier's perseverance paid off in 1974 when he earned a spot in the Steelers' starting lineup. Though Bleier finally made the Steelers' roster in 1971, his road was still filled with obstacles. He played in six games that season but only on special teams, just getting "enough to get credit for the year," as he put it.

Over the next two seasons, Bleier continued to see limited action, carrying the ball just four times while also struggling with fumbles. After the 1973 campaign, the doubts crept in, and Bleier made the difficult decision to quit professional football.

However, a timely call from teammate Andy Russell urging him not to "make it easy for them" by walking away reignited Bleier's fire. He reported to training camp in 1974 determined to prove his worth.

Bleier's perseverance finally paid dividends in 1974 when he received meaningful playing time at running back. Over the next seasons, he became a key contributor to one of the NFL's greatest dynasties, known for his tenacious blocking and reliable rushing.

Advertisement

More importantly, he helped the Steelers capture their first Super Bowl title, contributing 65 yards in the Super Bowl IX win over the "Purple People Eaters" defense.

National recognition followed, with Bleier gracing the cover of Sports Illustrated in 1975 under the headline "Rocky Bleier's War: A Pro Football Player in Vietnam." At 29, he made his first 11 career starts that season, rushing for 528 yards and two scores as the Steelers won their second straight Super Bowl.

The pinnacle came in 1976 when Bleier, at an age when most backs were long retired, rushed for 1,036 yards and five touchdowns. In 1976, Bleier and Franco Harris became just the second pair of teammates in NFL history to both rush for over 1,000 yards in the same season.

Though Bleier's production dipped slightly over the next few seasons, his impact remained profound. Bleier's most memorable moment came in Super Bowl XIII when he caught a touchdown pass from Terry Bradshaw, giving the Steelers a lead they would never relinquish.

He scored 10 touchdowns from 1977-78, including the go-ahead score in the Steelers' Super Bowl XIII victory. Two more rings followed in 1979-80 as part of Pittsburgh's unprecedented dynasty.

Rocky Bleier’s Legacy of Inspiration

When Bleier finally retired after the 1980 season at age 34, he ranked fourth on the Steelers' all-time rushing list with 3,865 yards and 25 total touchdowns in the regular season.

His remarkable story of perseverance and determination was immortalized in the 1980 TV movie "Fighting Back: The Rocky Bleier Story," starring Robert Urich.

Today, Bleier remains a beloved figure in Pittsburgh and beyond, serving as an author, speaker, and advocate for veterans' issues. His journey from the rice paddies of Vietnam to the pinnacle of professional football is a testament to the power of the human spirit and an inspiration to anyone facing adversity.

As Bleier himself said, "I worked hard so that some time in the future you didn't have to ask yourself 'what if?'" His unwillingness to give up on his dreams, even when doctors said it was impossible, is a lesson in resilience that transcends the game of football.

ALSO READ: How Michael Jackson Changed NFL’s Super Bowl Halftime Game Forever In 1993