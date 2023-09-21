'Mein ladkiyon ka deewana': When Virat Kohli made the crowd go crazy with his antics on Comedy Nights With Kapil show

Everyone knows how fun of a guy Virat Kohli is. Whether it's on-field or off-field, there are so many captured moments of Virat that never fails to entertain. One such funny and viral moment is when Virat was a guest in the well-known Comedy Nights With Kapil show. Virat's uproarious scene with 'Bua' (show's character) has been a forever favorite of many. Let's have a rewind of that moment and relive this hilarious yet adorable moment once again.

Virat Kohli's evergreen funny moment at the Comedy Nights With Kapil

Comedy Nights with Kapil, one of the most popular TV shows of all time, featured Virat Kohli as a guest on its 96th Episode. The episode was released on 20 July 2014 and it was an instant hit. In the episode, there was a scene where Virat was interacting with 'Bua'. Played by Upasana Singh, 'Bua' was a funny character, who asked Virat to perform an ad with her (it was the part of the act performed on the show).

Mimicked the character and gave the Internet a viral clip that's been a hit to this day. Virat, while acting like 'Bua', said “Pehle mai ladkiyon ko bilkul bhi pasand nahi kiya karta tha. Jab Se market may ya pinky lipstick aayi hai, mai ladkiyon ka dewana hogaya houn. (Earlier, I never used to like girls much, but ever since this pinky lipstick came into the market, I have gone crazy for girls)”

As soon as Virat said the dialogue, the crow sitting on the set as a part of the show, went crazy. So even though it's been more than 10 Years since this episode, it remains one of the funniest moments of Virat on the internet. Nevertheless, Virat has been the same throughout the year, his funny side shown on various occasions.

Also Read: 2023 World Cup: ICC plans to manage toss and dew challenges; All you need to know

Virat Kohli has shown some great performance improvements during the Asia Cup. With the ICC World Cup just a few weeks away, the expectations from Virat are growing more and more. What do you think, is there a chance that Virat will outperform himself and lead the Indian team to the finals? Share your opinions about it in the comment section below!