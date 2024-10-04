Memphis Grizzlies' Curse With Injuries Continue as Big Man Suffers Strain; All You Need to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies are hoping for a healthier season after injuries to nearly every member of their projected starting lineup derailed their 2023–24 campaign. It's not going well so far.

Tim McMahon of ESPN reports that big man Jaren Jackson Jr. has a mild hamstring strain, per head coach Taylor Jenkins. According to McMahon, Jackson underwent imaging after experiencing hamstring tightness during the first camp practice.

Jackson should return for the team's season opener, according to Jenkins, but this is concerning for a team that is already without two projected rotation players. The fractured foot that required surgery for All-Rookie forward GG Jackson will prevent him from playing until at least December. Vince Williams, a forward, will be out of action past the start of the season due to a stress reaction in his shin.

Over the previous two seasons, Jackson has missed 35 games due to a variety of injuries. For a big man who blocks shots, that's not too bad, but the fact that he's already hurt in the first week of training camp is concerning.

Due to a torn labrum in his shoulder, Ja Morant missed the entire season for Memphis last year. In July, the All-Star guard received clearance to return to the court. Due to an ankle injury and back issues, Desmond Bane missed 29 games. Marcus Smart told reporters he was changing his intense approach for training camp because he has "a lot of miles" on his body after missing so many games due to a foot strain and a hand injury.

It's possible that the Grizzlies will find their game this season and contend for a top-half spot in the very competitive Western Conference. However, a few more serious injuries could quickly put them on the same trajectory as last year.

