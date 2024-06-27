Memphis Grizzlies Pick 7'4" Purdue Star Zach Edey Ninth Overall in NBA Draft

The Memphis Grizzlies quickly addressed one of their key offseason needs. On Wednesday, they secured Zach Edey as the ninth overall pick in the NBA Draft of 2024. Edey, standing at 7-foot-4, and experienced with four years at Purdue, has reigned as the most overpowering player in recent college basketball history.

He clinched the Wooden Award for being the nation's top player for two seasons. As a junior, Edey averaged impressive stats with 22.3 points and 12.9 rebounds, which he did in his senior year with 25.2 points and 12.2 rebounds. This stellar performance paved the way for Purdue to reach the NCAA title game against Connecticut.

Memphis Grizzlies draft Zach Edey amid NBA transition concerns

Memphis Grizzlies made their interest in Zach Edey clear during their NBA transition. Shortly after the regular season, General Manager Zach Kleiman indicated they planned to acquire a player with Edey's stature.

Despite being the most efficient player in college, people projected Edey to be a mid-first-round pick due to uncertainties about the adaptability of his game in the NBA. The nature of an NBA game requires sizable players to be agile and cover considerable space.

Edey, who previously played as a center for Purdue and was the first to win the Associated Press' Men's College Basketball Player of the Year award in two consecutive seasons, was chosen by the Grizzlies as the ninth pick in Wednesday's NBA draft.

Zach Edey's journey from college star to NBA prospect

Despite questions about Edey's lateral agility, he compensates in other domains. His leads in nationwide scores and rebounds place him on par with those players who garner attention with double teams.

Edey's resume also boasts professional playing experience, having been part of the Canadian basketball team in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

As Edey begins to explore how his skills translate to a higher tier, he's poised to be among the NBA's tallest in the upcoming season. Other players who measure 7-foot-3 or taller – such as San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama, Boban Marjanovic from Houston, and Bol Bol of Phoenix – were only listed in 2023-24.

Edey is among the rare cadre of only six players with multiple wins of the AP Player of the Year award since its inception in the 1960-61 season. The other recipients are Jerry Lucas from Ohio State, UCLA's Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bill Walton, David Thompson from North Carolina State, and Virginia's Ralph Sampson. Lucas, Abdul-Jabbar, Walton, Thompson, and Edey are all double laureates, while Sampson holds the distinction as a triple AP award victor.

