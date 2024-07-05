Memphis Grizzlies Rookie Zach Edey Withdraws From Consideration for Canada's Olympic Basketball Team; DETAILS

Zach Edey has withdrawn from consideration for the Canadian men's basketball team that will compete at the Paris Olympics. Edey announced his decision four days after being selected by the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the NBA Draft.

Edey, who led Purdue University to their first national championship game in April, where they lost to the eventual champion, and who took home a bronze medal with Canada at the FIBA World Cup last year, said he is concentrating on getting ready for his first NBA season.

What did Zach Edey say?

Edey said, "Since last summer, I have been training and competing nonstop to achieve my goals of winning a national championship at Purdue and making it to the NBA. I have a duty now to properly prepare for all that is coming my way with being drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies. The work I put in this summer on my body and my game is critical for me to be the best version of myself."

Edey, who concluded his collegiate career with back-to-back National Player of the Year titles, added that while he will continue to cheer on the team from a distance, representing Canada in the Olympics is still a lifelong dream. Edey, who stands 7 feet 4 inches tall, was dominant in college. He was a strong screener, an effective attacker, had good footwork, and a good touch around the rim.

What did Rowan Barrett say?

General manager of the Canadian men's national team, Rowan Barrett, expressed his support for Zach Edey's decision and shared his excitement about Edey’s future with the team.

Barrett acknowledged their initial optimism about Edey joining the training camp but emphasized their understanding and support for his difficult choice. On behalf of Canada Basketball, Barrett congratulated Edey on his NBA draft selection and conveyed their eagerness to welcome him to a future training camp, wishing him the best in his preparations for the upcoming season.

What’s the salary of Edey at Memphis Grizzlies?

Edey is anticipated to agree to a four-year, $26.27 million contract with possible third and fourth-year options. Quick signings have always been hampered by negotiations for player and team options, even when the financial terms are established.

Edey's 2023 AP Player of the Year campaign left him rated somewhere between an undrafted player and a second-round pick. Despite being voted the best player in college basketball the previous season, Edey chose to stay with the Boilermakers for his final season.

