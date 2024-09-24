Memphis Grizzlies Set to Waive Former NBA MVP from Roster; REPORT

Veteran point guard Derrick Rose will be waived by the Grizzlies, according to sources who spoke to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Rose signed a two-year veteran's minimum contract with Memphis last offseason; he was in the final year of the deal. Ian Begley of SNY TV reports that Rose asked to be let out of his contract.

It was anticipated that Rose would compete with starting point guard Ja Morant for playing time. Memphis' move to waive Rose might be an indication that the team plans to extend its two-way contract offer to Scotty Pippen Jr. to a standard contract. Damichael Cole of the Memphis Commercial Appeal reports that the Grizzlies will probably aim for greater depth at that position.

Veteran point guards like Dennis Smith Jr. and Markelle Fultz are still available as free agents. Rose, who turns 36 next month, played in just 24 games for the Grizzlies in their previous campaign, seven of which were starts. In 16.6 minutes, he averaged 8.0 points and 3.3 assists. Last season, he struggled with back, ankle, hamstring, and knee issues.

After appearing in a total of 50 games with Detroit and New York in 2020–21, he hasn't made an appearance in more than 27 games in the past three seasons.

Rose, a former MVP who is now up against 23-year-old Scotty Pippen Jr., asked for a buyout so that he could focus on playing time instead of just leadership. The Grizzlies now have two open roster spots, which could lead to Pippen receiving a standard contract.

As they evaluate their options in a limited free-agent market, the team also intends to strengthen the depth of their point guard group going forward.

Rose's departure may have seemed sudden, but it is a reflection of the Grizzlies' strategic need to align their roster with younger players and returning key players. Rose's ability to compete as an active player is also called into question given his decline in performance brought on by injuries.

