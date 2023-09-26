'Mera sabse...': When Rohit Sharma revealed THIS dish to be his favourite thus ending Vada Pav claims

Rohit Sharma isn't just famous for being one of the best opening batsmen. The Indian cricketer is also famous for being a huge foodie. We all know how big of a fan Rohit Sharma is of Vada Pav. There's also a rumour about Vada Pav being Rohit Sharma's favourite. However, Rohit Sharma recently revealed his favorite dish and it's definitely not Vada Pav.

If not Vada Pav, what is Rohit Sharma's favorite dish?

On September 23, Vimal Kumar shared an exclusive interview with Rohit Sharma on his YouTube channel called 'Vimal Kumar.' During the interview, the two talked about a lot of things, including the cricket world and Rohit's off-cricket life. Digging deep into how a star cricketer lives, Vimal asked if Rohit eats the same food as regular people.

Vimal said that there's this belief among fans that Rohit is a star cricketer and thus whatever he eats must be top-notch. Something different from what normal people eat in their day-to-day lives. However, Rohit cleared that misconception by stating that he is no different than a regular guy. The conversation soon turned to Rohit Sharma being asked what he likes the most. This is when the Indian captain revealed his all-time favorite dish.

Talking about his favorite food, Rohit Sharma said, "Mera sabse favourite hai Daal Chawal. Favourite. Mtlb mai kahin pay bhi, kabhi bhi kha skta houn. (Daal Chawal is my most favorite. Favourite. I mean I can eat it whenever and wherever I am)"

Rohit also explained that he grew up eating Dal Chawal and Rasam Rice, so these foods are his favorite, now that he's a grown-up. And this is how Rohit Sharma, accidentally cleared the food around Vada Pav is his favorite dish.

Rohit Sharma's performance in the Asia Cup has been phenomenal and with the rest he's got for the first two matches against Australia in the ODI series, he might come stronger in the World Cup. With the World Cup just a few weeks away, there's a lot of pressure building up on the shoulders of the Indian captain to perform and bring results for the team. Let's hope for the best for the Indian captain.