Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley Engage in Heated Verbal Back-and-Forth in UFC BTS Video

Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili are raising the stakes as UFC Noche approaches. Both fighters have their eyes on the bantamweight title, with Dvalishvili exuding confidence about becoming the new champion. On the other hand, 'Suga' Sean O’Malley is in ominous form. Defending his title for the first time, O’Malley faced a dangerous opponent in Marlon Vera—who happens to be the only fighter to have defeated him in his UFC career. However, in a striking masterclass from the champion, Vera was left bruised and battered.

Heading into his second title defense, O’Malley seems as confident as ever. In a recently released behind-the-scenes video by the UFC, Dvalishvili and O’Malley were seen exchanging words in front of The Sphere. The video shows O’Malley opening the conversation with, “Welcome to the big show... Be careful what you wish for, buddy.” Unfazed by the threat, Dvalishvili fired back, “I knock people out, trust me."

Such a reply seemed to have tapped a nerve for ‘Suga’ as he mocked the Georgian saying, “If you could pick though, which one would you want, left hand or right hand? I see exactly where I'm gonna land that punch. So many options.” While these statements surely sound intriguing, the duo have had such back and forth numerous times recently. Dvalishvili once issued a warning to Sean O’Malley and his coach, Tim Welch for crossing the line by commenting about his country.

Dvalishvili threatened to ‘see’ Suga when they would meet outside the cage. Well, O’Malley is not the one to be worried by these talks. He immediately clapped back at his challenger and mentioned that two of Dvalisvili’s memorable moments will be when O’Malley lets the Georgian hold his jacket and when Dvalishvili got a cut before the fight.

The Georgian recently uploaded a video on his social media, informing his fans about suffering a cut above his right eye. However, such a tendency of giving away crucial updates did not sit well with Dana White. Expressing his frustration over the matter, the UFC head honcho mentioned that such things need to be kept private.

Otherwise, the opponent camp will build a strategy to exploit the weak point of a fighter. Thus, with a lot of build-up happening for the main event of the much-hyped UFC Noche, it remains to be seen who comes out as the champion come September 14.

