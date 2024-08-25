Merab Dvalishvili Launches Scathing Attack on Sean O’Malley, Threatens Him After His Coach's Insult: 'You Will Pay For This'

Merab Dvalishvili is utterly disgusted at Team Sean O’Malley. With their upcoming bout set to take place at The Sphere, the heat between the two has been quite intense over the last couple of weeks. However, things are looking to be heating up very quickly as the championship fight approaches. In a recent post on X, the Georgian athlete threatened ‘Suga’ and vented out his anger on his coach, Tim Welch.

Dvalishvili stated, “@SugaSeanMMA You want to disrespect me - this is one thing - we will be professional and settle it in the cage... but now you and your coach crossed the line and disrespected my country. You will pay for this when I see you outside of the cage.” Such a statement coming from the title challenger will surely up the ante of the fight significantly.

Sean O’Malley was initially reluctant to give Merab Dvalishvili a chance. Soon after defeating Marlon Vera to defend his title for the first time, O’Malley called out Ilia Topuria. However, he faced a huge backlash from the fans and finally agreed to clear out the competition in his division first.

Since then, the duo has been taking shots at each other occasionally. In a recent back-and-forth between the two, the bantamweight champion mocked Dvalishvili by listing two of his career’s biggest achievements. According to ‘Suga’, those moments are: 1) when O’Malley lets Dvalishvili hold his jacket, and 2) when the Georgian gets a cut before the fight.

Advertisement

After the dig came to Dvalishvili’s knowledge, the Georgian clapped back at Sean O’Malley by listing September 14 as the third biggest moment of his career. Dvalishvili implied that he will be defeating O’Malley and become the UFC bantamweight champion. Meanwhile, not everything is fine with Dvalishvili.

Merab Dvalishvili’s actions led him to get rebuked by Dana White recently. In a recently posted video on his social media, Dvalishvili revealed how got cut above his eye during one of his training sessions. Irked by the Georgian’s tendency to post everything on social media, the UFC Head Honcho lashed out. Dana White rebuked Dvalishvili for letting the world know about his injury.

White also called the UFC fighters ‘dumb’ and mentioned that when things happen in the training camp, it is usually kept a secret. Thus, with a lot of things going on over the Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili fight, the fans cannot wait to witness the banger of a fight it will be, come UFC 306.

Advertisement