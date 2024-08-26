Mercedes Mone Buries Reporter for Asking Awkward Divorce Question at AEW All In: ‘I’m Not Going to Date You’

Mercedes Mone recently defended her AEW TBS Championship against former AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker at the AEW All-In pay-per-view. Mone managed to defeat Britt Baker and retain her championship.

After the show, Mercedes Mone came out to interact with the media at AEW All-In, at the post-show presser, where a reporter asked Mone a very personal question that was a bit uncomfortable. Still, she then came up with a classic response of her own.

Before asking the question, the reporter prepared Mone by stating that the question he was going to ask would be a personal question about her life, and before the reporter could proceed to ask, Mone predicted that the question was definitely going to be about the divorce she recently announced.

Before the reporter could ask the question, Mone buried him with her hilarious response, “Oh God, what are you going to ask me? I'm not going to date you, okay?"

The reporter went on to ask Mercedes Mone about her breakup and how someone who is facing a similar situation should get over this concern. Mone responded with a mocking retort and went on to roast the reporter for the uncomfortable question, “Why, are you going to tell your wife something? You getting ready for something, brother?”

In a recent edition of her Mone Mag newsletter, Mercedes Mone revealed when she had thought of going back to WWE at WrestleMania 39: “The funny thing is that before last year’s All In, I attended an LA Rams game at the new SoFi Stadium in LA. Kev and I were, of course, on the field for it – that’s just how we roll. It was fun, but in the back of my head, I kept thinking, ‘This is where WrestleMania is going to be.’”

Mone further expressed that she talked to herself and said WrestleMania 39 was set to take place at this giant arena, and how could the first cousin of Snoop Dogg and a member of The Mandalorian not be part of such an enormous event? Eventually, she ended up signing a contract with AEW.

AEW All In pay-per-view not only hosted the championship contest between Mercedes Mone and Britt Baker but also featured more stunning matches. AEW All-In took place on August 25, 2024, at Wembley Stadium in London, England, UK. Here is a compilation of matches and results.

1. AEW World Championship vs. Career Match

Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson defeats Swerve Strickland to save his career and become the new AEW World Champion.

2. AEW World Trios Championships London Ladder Match

The Patriarchy (c) vs House of Black vs. Bang Bang Gang vs. Wild Card Winners

Pac and Blackpool Combat Club (the wild card) win the match and are crowned the new Trios Champions.

3. AEW Women’s World Championship Match

“Timeless” Toni Storm (c) vs. “The Glamour” Mariah May

Mariah May defeats Toni Storm and is crowned the new AEW Women’s Champion.

4. TNT Championship Coffin Match

Jack Perry (c) vs. Darby Allin

Jack Perry retains his championship.

5. AEW TBS Championship Match

Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Britt Baker

Mercedes Mone retains her championship.

6. AEW American Championship Match

MJF (c) vs. Will Ospreay

Will Ospreay defeat MJF and become the new AEW American Champion?

7. AEW World Tag Team Championship Match

Young Bucks (c) vs. FTR vs. The Acclaimed

Young Bucks retain the Tag Team Championships.

8. FTW Championship

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Hook

Hook defeats Chris Jericho and retains his championship.

9. Casino Gauntlet Match

Christian Cage wins the Casino Gauntlet match.

