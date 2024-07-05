Mercedes Mone Confirms Meeting Shane McMahon After AEW Forbidden Door; Says THIS

Shane McMahon’s AEW debut has become a hot topic in the wrestling circle these days. The former WWE Manager and son of former WWE Boss hasn’t been involved in any WWE creative affairs, and it has been rumored that Shane might any day join hands with Tony Khan.

These rumors gained momentum recently when AEW superstar Mercedes Mone was spotted talking to Shane McMahon at the airport. This was after AEW’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view. And now Mercedes has confirmed meeting Shane and even dropped hints of his AEW debut.

What did Mercedes Mone say?

Mone confirmed meeting Shane McMahon in her newsletter. She writes, “After it all, by only the fates aligned – I walked into the airport, was in line by the bagel shop when I suddenly looked up, and there he was, just as surprised as I was,” Fightful Select quoted Mercedes Mone.

The AEW superstar also dropped some hints about where their meeting could lead. She says, “I’ve always loved Shane. When we locked eyes, we both kind of looked at each other like IS THAT YOU? Our faces lit up as we got to talking a bit and before he boarded his flight, he gave me his number… the rest as they say is a history or maybe a mystery!”

Shane McMahon last appeared at WWE WrestleMania 39, where he tore up his quads within the first five minutes of his match against The Miz. The match was then finished by Snoop Dog who pinned The Miz after executing The People’s Elbow.

There are also reports that Vince McMahon had shunned Shane McMahon’s involvement in WWE’s creative affairs. So, when news came that Shane had got in touch with a WWE talent who now works in AEW, speculations arose that Shane-o-Mac could switch to AEW.

Mercedes Mone’s blatant take on not going back to WWE

Mone who wrestled in WWE as Sasha Banks refused to sign with WWE, mainly because of the restrictions being put on the wrestlers, and the rigorous schedule there. She had also said that WWE even had reservations about her shooting for the second season of The Mandalorian, which hasn’t been the case at AEW.

She stated that Tony Khan had promised her that not only she be allowed to pursue her acting career, but she would even be given a chartered plane in case she needed to go to her shoots from AEW sets. That said, Mercedes Mone signed the deal with AEW.