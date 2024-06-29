Mercedes Mone Hints At Top WWE Female Star and Her Husband's Debut on AEW; Find Out Who They Are

Mercedes Mone formerly known as Sasha Banks made heads turn when she joined WWE’s rival company AEW in January 2024. The former five-time WWE Champion, who competed in WWE as Sasha Banks seemingly had an offer from WWE, but she chose Tony Khan’s AEW.

And according to reports, Tony Khan had offered her an 8-figure deal to Mone , an amount more than what a top star in WWE like Cody Rhodes makes. Mone was quick to gab it.

Now that she is there, Mone also wants her close pals at WWE to leave the Stamford-based organization, and join AEW. Mone revealed this recently in an interview with Maggie and Perloff, where she dropped hints of getting a top female WWE superstar and her husband to AEW.

Though she didn’t take the names, Mone hinted at Natalya and her husband, TJ Wilson (Tyson Kid), as she has been very close to them during her WWE days.

What did Mercedes Mone say about Natalya and Tyson Kid?

Mone started by talking about girls from WWE, who might be free agents soon. She clearly meant Natalya, the female wrestler with the maximum wins in WWE. Natalaya has been with the WWE since 2008, and has been with the company since 2008. Natalya, however, recently removed all WWE references from her social media accounts, which indicates her departure from the company, as her contract is up for expiry soon.

“I have heard little rumors of a certain girl that I really, really love. I don’t want to name names because if I say their name, then you know the other competition might just want to get them that much quicker,” TJR wrestling quoted Mone.

She continued, “I would absolutely love her and her husband to be here. But that’s just that… Just go on X, Twitter, or Instagram. I’m sure the fans will figure it out.” Money stated that as long as you’re the best wrestler, AEW is the perfect destination for you, as “this is where the best wrestle.”

What did Mone say about herself joining AEW instead of WWE?

Speaking about her own departure from WWE, Mone said that there was a lot of thought process over it, as she had deals from NJPW, WWE and with Tony Khan, and the discussions had been going on for the past two years.

According to her, what prevented her from joining WWE, was the fact that the folks at Stamford weren’t in favor of letting her work in movies, while it was perfectly alright with Khan.

“That’s definitely a big reason why I came to AEW. Even doing The Mandalorian was pulling teeth with the WWE, to even try to get time off to film that show. So, Tony [Khan] said whatever I need. If I need that private jet to go from filming in LA to coming for a show, then it’s available for me,” she said.

Mone also mentioned that she was thrilled on her first debut at AEW, at All In in Wembley as a crowd of 80,000 people had assembled to witness the event. She said that she was completely taken aback by that response, and she realized how good it was to be in AEW.

