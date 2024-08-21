Mercedes Mone Reveals She Planned to Make WWE Return at WrestleMania 39 Before Joining AEW

Mercedes Mone is currently one of the best women on the AEW roster, and she is having a run of a lifetime over there. Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks during her time in WWE, took a bold step on Monday Night Raw's May 16, 2022, edition. She was the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion with Naomi. Both ladies left the building during the live shows after a creatives disagreement with WWE creatives.

After a short break with WWE, Naomi returned to the company and served a suspension at Royal Rumble 2024. There was a rumor that even Sasha Bank was set to return to WWE after her brief run in NJPW. But even after massive buzz and rumors, Mone debuted in AEW in 2024 at AEW Dynamite: Big Business.

Recently, Mercedes Mone opened up about when she was considering coming to WWE at WrestleMania 39. In a recent edition of her Mone Mag newsletter, Mercedes Mone stated, “The funny thing is that before last year’s All In, I attended an LA Rams game at the new Sofi stadium in LA. Kev and I were, of course, on the field for it – that’s just how we roll. It was fun, but in the back of my head, I kept thinking, ‘This is where WrestleMania is going to be.”



Mone further expressed she wondered how the first cousin of Snoop Dogg and a member of the Mandalorian cast did not grace fans with her presence. She concluded by saying, “Thus, at the end of the game, I leaned over to Kev and said, “I need to be here for Mania.” And at that time, that’s truly how I felt and what my plan was.”

Advertisement

Mone was rumored to return to WWE even at WrestleMania XL. Experts and fans predicted The Boss would return at WrestleMania 40 and help her best friend Bayley against the Damage Ctrl, as Charlotte Flair, who was assisting Bayley, got injured ahead of WrestleMania 40.

Mercedes Mone is gearing up to lock horns with Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., at the upcoming WWE pay-per-view at AEW All In on Sunday, August 25, at Wembley Stadium in London. In the recent edition of her Mone Mag newsletter, she slammed WWE for booking women poorly in WWE and praised AEW.

Mone compared AEW All-In with WrestleMania and said three matches were announced for AEW All-In, and there was only 1 and 1 match for women at WrestleMania 40. Mone stated, “There are three women’s matches at All In (AEW PPV this weekend). THREE. When ‘Mania was one night, how many women’s matches were there? Not 3. Moreover, when the guys’ matches went too long in WWE, it was the women’s matches that got cut for time.”

Advertisement

On the other hand, after WrestleMania XL, the women's division in WWE has seen a rise; the rivalry between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan has got recognition from fans and their storyline has got proper time and written to reach the point it is today. At SummerSlam 2024 storyline took a significant turn when Dominik Mysterio turned heel on Rhea Ripley.

At the next WWE PLE Bash in Berlin 2024, a team of Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest will lock horns with the team of Dominik Mysterio at Rhea Ripley in the mixed tag team match. What’s your opinion on WWE’s women's division under the wing of Triple H? Comment down.

ALSO READ: Watch: Hulk Hogan Mocks Kamala Harris’ Ethnicity in Yet Another Racism Row Following Alcohol-Induced Rant