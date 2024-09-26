Mercedes Mone Reveals Vince McMahon's 'Crazy' Behavior Once Made Her Quit WWE; ‘Didn’t Like How He..’

Mercedes Mone aka Sasha Banks had a decade-long career with WWE, from 2012-2022. She was a former WWE Women’s Champion and one of the biggest names in the company. However, her issues with the WWE creatives, especially Vince McMahon, allegedly led to her exit from WWE.

In July 2022, Mercedes along with her fellow co-star Naomi, walked out of the company during a RAW taping. During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, Mone revealed that there was a “lot of personal stuff” that occurred between her and the then Chairman, Vince McMahon.

“I left for many different reasons. A lot of personal stuff happened with myself and the Chairman at the time. I didn’t like how he talked to me and how I was talked down to. I was like, ‘It’s time to listen to your soul and your heart.’ There was a light that came to me and I left WWE. A guide told me,” Fightful quoted Mercedes.

She said that McMahon talked to her a little “crazy”, and it was the time she had decided to quit WWE. “Yeah, a little crazy. That day he talked to me a little crazy. It was enough for my source of light to come into my body and go, ‘If you stay, that’s not okay. This is for the rest of your life,” she said.

Mercedes said that she asked herself if she was being treated the way she was, after staying in the company for over 10 years, she had to stand up for herself. “That’s what I did. A light came to me and said, ‘You have to walk away and do something better for yourself,” she said.

Mercedes Mone made her debut for Tony Khan’s AEW in August 2023, at the company’s biggest PLE, All In. Today she is the current AEW TBS Champion. Mone has said that she is in fact living the best years of her professional career, and she has no intentions of returning to the WWE anytime soon.

