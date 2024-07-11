Mercedes Mone Was Restricted From Talking About Bad WWE Creatives Due to Vince McMahon

On May 16, 2022, Sasha Banks and Naomi decided to leave their Tag Team Championships and walk out during a live taping of Monday Night Raw. It was later discovered that the duo were frustrated with how they were booked under Vince McMahon’s creative control.

Although Naomi made her WWE return under Triple H’s leadership, Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone, explored other avenues.

Recalling Mercedes Mone’s WWE run, former WWE star Mandy Rose revealed that Mone faced challenges in speaking out about her creative concerns.

Mandy Rose recalls Mercedes Mone feeling restricted under Vince McMahon’s creative direction

It’s no secret that Vince McMahon ran a tight ship in WWE during his era. There are several stories online about people expressing their frustrations over being poorly booked in WWE. Not to mention, feeling suppressed under McMahon’s authoritative regime.

While speaking on her Power Alphas podcast, Mandy Rose discussed Mone’s struggle in WWE with creative freedom. Although Rose is happy that Mone finally found the freedom she was looking for in AEW, Mone couldn’t speak out against unsatisfactory creative plans for her in WWE, per Rose.

She stated, “I remember in WWE, if she wasn’t happy with something, it was hard for her to be able to speak out about it because of certain circumstances and people weren’t gonna change it, then it was useless to even speak out because you’re just wasting your breath.”

Rose further added that she relates to Mone’s desire to have creative freedom. After all, Rose was released from WWE the same year for posting racy content on her FanTime account.

At present, Mercedes Mone is riding high in AEW, with all the creative freedom she can ask for. She is the reigning TBS Champion. In addition, she recently claimed the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship after defeating Stephanie Vanquer at Forbidden Door.

As for Mandy Rose, she hasn’t made her wrestling debut in any other promotion since her WWE release in December 2022. However, Rose hasn’t denied a WWE return in the future.

At this juncture, though, Rose doesn’t need to have a wrestling career, as she makes around seven figures per year thanks to her OnlyFans business.

Mercedes Mone comments on whether she will ever return to WWE

A lot has changed in WWE since Triple H took the reins from Vince McMahon. It’s safe to bet that WWE talents are comparatively happier working under Triple H’s leadership. And despite Mone's dissatisfaction with her WWE run, we still can't rule out her return under Triple H's management in the future.

This leads us to the question- will Mercedes Mone ever make her WWE return? Although Mone seems happy in her AEW stint, she told Fightful in March that she will make her return to WWE someday.

She said, “I know I’m going to be back there (WWE) one day.”

Nonetheless, Mercedes Mone has signed a multiyear deal with AEW. It will be a few years before she makes a comeback to WWE.