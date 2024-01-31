Get ready for the ultimate showdown in the Riyadh Season Cup as the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr takes on the maestro Lionel Messi's Inter Miami!

It's not just a match; it's a clash of titans, a face-off for the ages, and the grand finale of football greatness outside of Europe.

This epic battle marks the first time these two football gods have crossed paths since bidding farewell to the European football scene.

Want to catch all the action? We've got you covered with the juiciest detail

How to Watch Inter Miami vs Al Nassr?

On Thursday, February 1, the highly anticipated match between Al Nassr and Inter Miami is scheduled to kick off at 1 pm Eastern Time at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Surprisingly, no TV channel has selected the broadcast match.

However, Apple TV will provide a live stream of the encounter, accessible through its premium subscription plan.

Predicted Lineups for Inter Miami vs Al Nassr

Al Nassr:

Goalkeeper: David Ospina

Defenders: Sultan Al Ghanam, Abdulelah Al Amri, Aymeric Laporte, Alex Telles

Midfielders: Marcelo Brozovic, Ali Al-Hassan

Attacking Midfielders: Anderson Talisca, Otavio, Abdulmajeed Al Sulaiheem

Forward: Cristiano Ronaldo

Inter Miami:

Goalkeeper: Drake Callender

Defenders: DeAndre Yedlin, Tomas Aviles, Serhiy Kryvtsov, Noah Allen

Midfielders: Jordi Alba, Julian Gressel, Sergio Busquets, David Ruiz

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez

Predictions for Inter Miami vs Al Nassr

Inter Miami is currently experiencing an 11-game winless streak, making Al Nassr the more formidable team. Al Nassr enters the match with a positive record, having won five consecutive matches.

Al-Nassr Riyadh has performed exceptionally well in recent football matches in Saudi Arabia. In the last five games, they secured victories against Al Taawon Buraidah (4-1) and Al Ittihad Jeddah (5-2) in the Saudi Arabia Premier League and Pro League, respectively.

Additionally, they emerged victorious against Al Ittifaq Dammam (3-1) in the Pro League and Al Shabab Riyadh (5-2) in the Saudi Arabia Cup. The team also triumphed against an opponent from Al Riyadh (1-0) in the Premier League.

Inter Miami CF recently played a series of matches, including a World Club Friendlies encounter against Al Hilal Riyadh on January 29, 2024, which ended in a 4-3 loss.

Before that, they participated in a friendly match against El Salvador on January 20, 2024, resulting in a 0-0 draw.

In a Club Friendly List match on November 11, 2023, they faced New York City FC and suffered a 2-1 defeat.

Additionally, in USA MLS matches, Inter Miami CF experienced two consecutive losses to Charlotte FC on October 21, 2023 (1-0) and October 19, 2023 (2-0).

Considering the recent performances and the streaks of both teams, it appears that Al Nassr is more likely to win the upcoming match against Inter Miami CF.

However, the outcome of a football match can be unpredictable, and various factors can influence the result on the day of the game.







