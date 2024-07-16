Miami Dolphins are currently assessing ‘significant damage' to Hard Rock Stadium after it suffered a security breach during the Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia. Following the chaos, the match had to be postponed several times from its original kick-off time.

Non-ticket buyers tried to enter the stadium while the legitimate ones were compelled to stand in a queue behind the barriers outside the gate. The home stadium of the franchise was brutally damaged by a large number of fans raising concerns as the venue is one of the World Cup 2026 locations.

Miami Dolphins assessing 'significant damage' to Hard Rock Stadium during Copa America final chaos

The Miami Dolphins are suffering after their home stadium was damaged by fans during the major footballing event organised by CONMEBOL. The franchise has now stated that the unruly fans caused ‘significant damage' to the parts of Hard Rock Stadium and its facilities.

The stadium officials stated, through Sun-Sentinel, that it was caused when some fans tried to “overpower security law enforcement personnel at entry points to the stadium.”

The statement further said that the fans also went on to fight the police officers, “breaking down the walls and the barriers” and vandalizing the stadium, causing significant damage to the property.”

Meanwhile, they also released a statement in which the stadium stated that the officials are working on law enforcement and will “identify and hold criminals accountable who engaged in illegal conduct tonight.”

What's concerning is that the NFL franchise has only three weeks to go through the well-being of the stadium and repair the damages ahead of the training camp while the upcoming football season is around the corner.

Chaotic scenes as thousands of fans tried to enter the stadium overpowering police

Among the thousand fans, many were without tickets, as per the reports. This resulted in arrests, injuries and several fans suffering from heat exhaustion. Social media was full of anger seeing the widely circulated videos of the fans damaging the stadium facilities.

The Copa America final was halted from its original kick-off time. Many complained and went on to show their concern as the Hard Rock Stadium is one of the 2026 World Cup match venues. Following the scenes, the gates were quickly closed as the officials witnessed heavy crowds.

Meanwhile, the match ended in favor of Argentina after they beat Colombia 1-0 thanks to Lautaro Martinez's extra-time goal in the 112th minute.

Lionel Messi was substituted in the second half after the World Cup winner suffered a painful injury in his ankle. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner was seen crying as he watched his team from the benches play without him.

However, Albiceleste managed to win their second consecutive title at the tournament after their triumph in 2021.

Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins are set to kick off their upcoming NFL campaign against the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 8 and will try to have a better season than the last one which fans would definitely want to forget.