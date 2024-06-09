Miami Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel Gets Trolled as He Bangs Drums For Panthers In Stanley Cup Clash Vs Oilers

Wearing a white Florida Panthers jersey, Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel made a special visit to Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

McDaniel kicked off the Panthers' pregame events by banging the drum and leading the full-house crowd in chanting "Let's go Panthers!" before the game started. It went as you would expect.

The 41-year-old put his hand to his ear, asking the crowd to chant louder, before quickly hitting the drum again.

However, fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, mocked his performance.

Fans react to Mike McDaniels banging drums before Game 1

"Playing the “Let’s go Buffalo” beat bc he knows they are going to lose the division to them again this year," a fan joked.

A second user asked, "Did he hit that 24 times?!"

One user also pleaded, "Let him stay in the NHL pleeeeeaaaase"

"He’s so underratedly cringe it’s unbelievable," said another user

A fan humorously wrote, "ill never understand how this(,) motivates a group of alpha's to go win a professional football game. he somehow does it tho."

"McDaniel is pounding Let’s Go Buffalo?!" another commented.

One also mentioned, "That’s “Miami Dolphins”, not “Florida Dolphins."

Was this Mike McDaniel's first time at the drums?

Last May, McDaniel did it before Florida's Game 4 matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Finals which the Panthers won 4-3 to advance to the 2023 Stanley Cup Final.

Again, McDaniel seemed to bring good luck to the Panthers as they scored the first goal in the Stanley Cup Final. Florida scored first, only 3:59 into the game, as Carter Verhaeghe slipped the puck past goalie Stuart Skinner.

The Panthers extended their lead to 2-0 in the second period after a Sam Bennett pass to Evan Rodriguez, who fired a rocket past Skinner.

Meanwhile, Edmonton had many opportunities in the first period, but goalie Sergei Bobrovsky kept them scoreless for the first 20 minutes. The Panthers didn't look as strong on defense as they did against the New York Rangers, Boston Bruins, and Tampa Bay Lightning in the first three rounds, but they still won, and that's the most important thing.

