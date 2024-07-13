Miami Heat Couldn’t Trade for DeMar DeRozan Because No One Wanted To Take THIS Player In Return

The Miami Heat's attempts to acquire DeMar DeRozan through a sign-and-trade deal fell short due to challenges in finding trade interest for one of their important 3-and-D role players.

Despite their efforts, Miami could not trade their limited assets to meet DeRozan's salary demands. Ultimately, DeRozan joined the Sacramento Kings in a separate sign-and-trade deal involving the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs.

This player is why Miami Heat failed in trading for DeMar DeRozan

According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, Miami’s inability to find a trade suitor for Duncan Robinson is the main reason why they failed in their DeRozan pursuit. During a recent appearance on NBA Today, Bobby Marks said, "They (Miami) would have loved to get DeMar DeRozan,". He further explained, "They tried as heck to get DeMar DeRozan, nobody wanted Duncan Robinson, no offense. They had one first-round pick to trade."

As Bobby Marks suggested, Miami struggled to package a deal around Duncan Robinson as no team wanted to take on Robinson’s contract. With two years remaining on a five-year, $90 million contract, Duncan Robinson became a hurdle in Miami's pursuit of DeRozan. The sharpshooter's $19.8 million salary for the 2025-26 season has only $9.8 million guaranteed, but still, he didn't attract suitors.

Miami Heat was keen on bolstering their roster with DeMar DeRozan but faced significant hurdles in matching his salary without parting with key assets like Tyler Herro or Terry Rozier. The Heat wanted to trade Duncan Robinson but the reluctance of other teams to accept Robinson's contract ultimately inability to finalize a deal.

Sacramento Kings' DeRozan Acquisition

DeMar DeRozan's move to the Sacramento Kings means now they have a ‘Big 3’ of De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and DeRozan. The Kings' acquisition strategy, fueled by strong recruitment efforts from Fox and Malik Monk, highlighted their ambition to strengthen competitiveness in the Western Conference.

Why no team wanted Duncan Robinson?

While Duncan Robinson showcased improved performance in the 2023-24 NBA season with averages of 12.9 points and efficient 3-point shooting, concerns over his defensive impact persisted. His contract being structured with escalating salaries and guarantees, posed a challenge for potential trade partners.

What’s next for the Miami Heat?

Miami Heat re-signed key Kevin Love and Haywood Highsmith in the offseason while losing Caleb Martin to the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency. With star Jimmy Butler holding a significant player option for the 2025-26 season, the Miami Heat have quite a few uncertainties surrounding their roster composition and future ambitions.

However, Miami Heat remain confident about their core roster as they are convinced that injuries, rather than a lack of talent, have been the primary factor holding the team back last season, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

“The Heat’s belief is that health and game availability — not a serious talent deficit — is what mostly has held Miami back,” Jackson wrote. “That conclusion did not change during an offseason evaluation, even with an acknowledgment that more is probably needed to win a title.”

In the 2023-24 campaign, the Heat were plagued by injuries, with only two players, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Bam Adebayo, managing to play in 70-plus games during the regular season. This pattern of injuries has significantly impacted the team's performance, reinforcing the belief that better health could be the key to unlocking their full potential.

