Miami Miracle Kenyan Drake Hangs Up His Cleats After 8 Seasons in the NFL

Kenyan Drake, who played for the Crimson Tide from 2012 to 2015, announced his retirement on Friday after eight seasons in the NFL. The Kenyan, a longtime running back, announced his retirement on Friday afternoon in an Instagram post.

As another NFL season approaches, a veteran running back has decided to hang up his cleats. Kenyan Drake, a running back, announced his retirement from the NFL on social media Friday after eight seasons.

"It's been an incredible ride," he remarked on Instagram. "It's hard to realize eight seasons have passed. I've enjoyed the road, including wins, small and major events, comradery, and enthusiasm. I'm ready to enjoy a little retirement and see where the next chapter leads me. Thank you to everyone who came along on the trip with me; I wouldn't change a thing”.

Josina Anderson, an NFL insider, later verified Drake's retirement. The running back informed her that he was "at peace with the decision."

"Yes, it is. "It felt like the right time," Drake explained. "I love the game, but not the business. I am at peace with my decision. "I'm healthy and ready to begin the next chapter of my life."

Drake played for several teams, including the Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders, and Baltimore Ravens. Drake wasn't playing with any team this year after appearing in games for the Packers and Ravens the previous season.

Kenyan Drake’s NFL career

Drake was a third-round selection of the Dolphins in 2016 and remained in Miami for more than three years before being traded to the Cardinals. His final play of the game against the Patriots in December 2018 was the most memorable event of his time with the Dolphins. He had completed the Miami Miracle by taking the final of multiple laterals and sprinting for a score.



Given that running back David Johnson was sidelined by injuries during the 2019 season, the Cardinals acquired Drake in exchange for a conditional 2020 draft selection from the Miami Dolphins.

2020 was the strongest season of his career, setting career highs with 955 running yards and 10 touchdowns in Arizona. In addition, he scored a career-high 10 touchdowns and gained 137 yards.

Drake never had much success after his spectacular season with the Cardinals, running for less than 500 yards in his final three seasons in the league. After one year with the Raiders, he joined the Ravens in 2022 before joining the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad to begin the 2023 season.



Drake rushed 869 times for 3,866 yards and 33 touchdowns and caught 218 catches for 1,655 yards and eight touchdowns throughout his career.

