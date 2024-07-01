Micah Parsons Fires Back at Teammate Malik Hooker for Claiming He Is More Focussed on His Podcast Than the Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys' offseason difficulties continue to escalate, and it appears like they are having more beef than practice sessions this year. This time, it's between Micah Parsons and Malik Hooker over a podcast comment.

Dallas Cowboys defensive back Malik Hooker recently offered some advice to star linebacker and teammate Micah Parsons regarding his podcast and team concentration, and Parsons was not pleased. He responded in a now-deleted social media post to comments made by his teammate.

Malik Hooker questioned the commitment of Micah Parsons

Malik Hooker began slamming Parsons' devotion to his podcast. During an appearance on the All Facts, No Brakes Podcast, Hooker talked about Parsons having a podcast show during the season, which shows his commitment to the game.

Hooker initially asserts to have no issues with podcasters, even though he does not listen to them. He does, however, give Parsons some unsolicited podcasting advice while the season is still running.

https://youtu.be/3Fv2kZ9TIXw

Hooker stated, "My advice for Micah would be to just make sure we're all right." He continued, "Because if we're at work and the run game's bad, but you're doing a podcast every week and you know the run game's terrible, what are you really worried about? Are you concerned with the audience that listened to the podcast or with the success of our team and the Super Bowl that we are aiming for?"

Malik seems to be suggesting that Parsons has the proper priorities in mind. It is not a good look if he is more focused on his podcast than getting ready for game day.

Micah Parsons also responded through an X post (now deleted)

Parsons, a three-time Pro Bowler, was upset that his focus had been called into doubt. He responded to the clip in a social media post that he has since deleted. He was disappointed with Hooker for failing to call him instead of calling him out on a podcast.

https://publish.twitter.com/?query=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2F_MLFootball%2Fstatus%2F1806766538382361007&widget=Tweet

Micah wrote on his X account, "I wish you had mentioned this to me instead of on some podcast! And you have my number, family! @MalikHooker24, you're my lockermate!"

He continued, "So, you could have said this any day! And you do realize I record the podcast on our off day! "Why aren't we discussing everyone's preparations and focus?"

Micah was more dissatisfied since his teammate used the incorrect medium for guidance when he might have stated it directly. Taking the path he took has turned this into a public spat, which may provide a distraction for the squad moving forward.