Michael Bisping Brutally Slams ‘Disney Boy’ Jake Paul, Takes Indirect Shot at Mike Perry: ‘Why Don’t You Fight a Real Boxer?’

Michael Bisping has never been one to mince words. After Jake Paul’s victory over Mike Perry, Bisping unleashed a scathing critique. Why doesn't Paul fight a real boxer? Why target much older or inexperienced fighters? Bisping questioned Paul's technique and tactics.

He pointed out Paul's wild, reckless style. Bisping mocked Paul’s callout of UFC champ Alex Pereira. Does Paul genuinely want a challenge, or is he bluffing?

The callout of 58-year-old Mike Tyson also drew Bisping's ire. Is Paul avoiding serious competition? Bisping's comments echoed sentiments many share. Why does Paul avoid fighters his size?

Bisping scoffs at Paul's ‘Disney boy’ tactics

Michael Bisping didn't hold back in his critique of Jake Paul's performance against Mike Perry, describing it as "all over the place" with Paul's tactics resembling nothing short of a "sh*t show." He pointed out that Paul's movements were "wild and reckless," and suggested that a more skilled opponent "would have had a field day with him."

Bisping’s blunt observations come hot on the heels of Paul's sixth-round TKO victory, which, instead of earning respect, seems to have amplified the criticisms regarding the quality of his opponents.

Moreover, Bisping slammed Paul for calling out fighters like Alex Pereira and the much older Mike Tyson, questioning the sincerity of these challenges. "Jake Paul says he wants to challenge himself, okay? So he calls out Alex Pereira, who he knows damn well that fight will never materialize," Bisping stated.

This sentiment was echoed with equal disdain for the proposed Tyson fight, highlighting the age and inactivity of Tyson to underline the farcical nature of such a matchup. "Why don't you fight a real boxer? Anyone in that top ten, they would smoke him," Bisping added, suggesting that true contenders would expose Paul's limited boxing prowess.

The critique didn't end there. Bisping, aligning himself surprisingly with Conor McGregor, reiterated the sentiment that Jake Paul might just be the "biggest pi**ed bad guy" in sports today.

This rare agreement between two former MMA rivals underscores the broader discontent felt within the fight community about Paul’s approach to selecting opponents, which many see as strategically avoiding genuine threats. Bisping's scathing review serves as a potent reminder of the chasm between celebrity boxing and the sport's esteemed traditions.

Why did Paul call out Alex Pereira?

Jake Paul isn't stepping down; he's ramping up his challenges. Fresh off his commanding victory over Mike Perry, Paul is already eyeing his next big target : UFC's reigning champ, Alex Pereira. "I want all the MMA guys. I’ve beaten all of them. And who’s next? He’s the king right now of the UFC. I want to decapitate him and dethrone him,” Paul declared with a fiery ambition.

Despite his readiness to step into the ring with Pereira, there's a roadblock named Dana White. The UFC president is famously skeptical about cross-promotion bouts, especially involving Jake Paul. Pereira has shown some interest, but with White's reservations, this dream match might remain just that—a dream.

But is Paul genuinely seeking a challenge, or is he simply playing to the crowd? With Dana White’s reluctance to entertain cross-promotion fights, will we ever see Paul face off against top-tier boxers or MMA champions?

