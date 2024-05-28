Michael Bisping Ranks Dustin Poirier Above Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev Ahead of UFC 302
Former UFC champion Michael Bisping ranks Dustin Poirier above ex-UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev ahead of the UFC 302 event.
Former UFC interim Lightweight champion Dustin Poirier has honed all his skills and is ready to face off against UFC lightweight champion and number one pound-for-pound fighter Islam Makhachev at UFC 302, the main event for the UFC lightweight championship.
The jewel still missing from Dustin Poirier’s mixed martial arts career is the undisputed UFC championship gold. This will be his third and possibly final opportunity to secure the title. UFC fans and experts have pegged Poirier as the underdog against the reigning lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev.
Former UFC champion Michael Bisping has placed Dustin Poirier above Islam Makhachev in his rankings.
Michael Bisping stated, “When you look at the record of Dustin Poirier and compare it to Islam Makhachev’s, Dustin’s record smokes Islam’s. Which sounds like I’m being disrespectful to Islam. I’m not, but when you look at who Islam has fought—Bobby Green, then it was for the belt against Charles Oliveira, twice against Alexander Volkanovski.”
He added, “In terms of experience, [Poirier] has fought the tougher guys. I think that’s fair to say. Now, in terms of competition in common, Islam beat Charles Oliveira whereas Dustin lost.”
UFC 302 Match Card
UFC is all set to host a spectacular pay-per-view this week at UFC 302, which is scheduled for June 1, 2024, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, United States of America. The UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will defend his title against Dustin Poirier in the main event, but there are more exciting fights scheduled to take place on the card. Here is a list of fights featured on the card.
- Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier: UFC Lightweight Championship
- Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa
- Kevin Holland vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
- Jailton Almeida vs. Alexandr Romanov
- Randy Brown vs. Elizeu Zaleski
Under Card
- Grant Dawson vs. Joe Solecki
- Niko Price vs. Alex Morono
- Phil Rowe vs. Jake Matthews
- Mickey Gall vs. Bassil Hafez
- Cesar Almeida vs. Roman Kopylov
- Ailin Perez vs. Joselyne Edwards
- Andre Lima vs. Mitch Raposo
