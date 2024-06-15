Michael Bisping Shares Details About Conor McGregor's Recent Injury Ahead of UFC 303: Check Out

The return of Conor McGregor is unfortunately postponed due to an injury he sustained in the training session ahead of the UFC 303 pay-per-view. Fans were highly enthusiastic about the event, mainly because they wanted to witness the return of Mystic Mac.

On Thursday, June 13, UFC CEO Dana White confirmed the whispers about the main event fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler getting canceled. Notorious pulled himself out of the battle after sustaining an injury during training camp.

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping recently dropped a video on his official YouTube channel where he examined Conor McGregor’s injury and revealed veteran UFC referee John McCarthy was the one who shared insights with him about Conor McGregor’s injury.

According to Michael Bisping, John McCarthy revealed Conor McGregor had triggered an injured leg, which he broke the last time he fought against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in their trilogy fight.

Michael Bisping said, "John McCarthy told me in no uncertain terms, this fight is not happening. He [Conor McGregor] is injured; he has hurt himself. His leg, the leg that he broke that, snapped against Dustin Poirier. The titanium shin bone has failed."

Who replaced Conor McGregor at the UFC 303 main event?

Conor McGregor was forced to pull himself out of his main event fight against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 pay-per-view after he got injured in his training camp for the UFC 303 fight. Mystic Mac was scheduled to return to the UFC octagon after a long layoff of almost three and a half years.

The last time Conor McGregor stepped foot inside the UFC octagon was in the year 2021 at UFC 264, where he locked horns with one of his biggest rivals, Dustin Poirier, in a trilogy fight.

Diamond was laser-focused and targeted the already bad chin bone of Mystic Mac.

Dustin Poirier landed some brilliant shots at McGregor’s leg, and by the end of round one, Conor McGregor snapped his leg. The injury was severe, and Mystic Mac needed time to recover and fix his leg surgically.

Conor McGregor pulled out of the UFC 303 event, putting the company in a bad spot. Dana White announced that UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira will replace Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler and defend his champion for the second time.

Alex Pereira will defend his UFC light heavyweight championship against former light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka in a rematch in the main event of UFC 303.

Alex Pereira and Jiří Procházka fought for the Vaccat championship last year at UFC 295 pay-per-view. Poatan landed some vicious shots and won the match via technical knockout.

Fight fans are praising Alex Pereira for showing up every time the company lands in trouble and needs a substitute. Poatan recently defended his championship against former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill at UFC 300.

Alex Pereira shocked the world after he knocked out Jamahal Hill in round one.

The rematch between Alex Pereire and Jiří Procházka will be an interesting matchup. Both fighters never back down from coming forward risk it all. The rematch will be more violent than the last one.

