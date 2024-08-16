Michael Chandler Accuses Dana White Of Spreading Misinformation Regarding Conor McGregor Fight; 'December It Is'

UFC contender Michael Chandler reacted to Dana White’s recent comments on the much-anticipated Conor McGregor fight. After the UFC president denied the possibility of McGregor vs. Chandler in 2024, Iron accused him of giving misinformation.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Michael Chandler stated that he feels Dana White’s denial is a marketing strategy. Providing anecdotes about the experiences he had with the UFC, Iron claimed that the CEO is misinforming fans and believes he would fight Conor McGregor in 2024.

“As much as we love him, he has also said some things that were just absolutely false,” said Michael Chandler. In the post-fight press conference of the Dana White Contender Series, the UFC president shared that Conor McGregor would not step into the octagon in 2024, leaving fans disappointed.

Michael Chandler claimed otherwise, believing that his fight against Conor McGregor is closer than what fans think. “His job is also, sometimes, to give you misinformation,” said Iron. The former Bellator champion believes Dana White’s vehement denial about the fight could potentially mean that it would take place at the end of the year.

Chandler then narrated an anecdote about his now-canceled UFC 303 fight. Iron was confirmed and scheduled to fight Conor McGregor on June 29th. However, he revealed that Dana White, despite knowing the confirmation of the date, denied the fact on multiple public appearances.

Iron once again reassured that the fight will take place in 2024, promising tough prospects to compete in the card. Despite two years of uncertain announcements, Michael Chandler appears optimistic about his fight against Conor McGregor.

“December it is,” wrote Michael Chandler on X (formerly Twitter) after Conor McGregor demanded he wanted to fight at the end of the year . Speaking to TMZ Sports, Iron seemed optimistic for a possible fight this year, claiming he has been ready ever since UFC 303 was canceled.

Despite being ready for a potential fight against Conor McGregor in December, Michael Chandler claims he will move on if the aforementioned bout does not come to fruition. Iron, who waited for almost two years, is finally set to move on from a fight against The Notorious.

Throughout the interview, Michael Chandler constantly demanded a fight in December. Although he believes Dana White is misinforming the audience, it appears that he has not received a confirmation for the end-of-year fight. Claiming he wants to ‘put his fist through Conor’s face,’ Iron, just like his opponent, wants to fight in 2024.

