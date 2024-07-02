Michael Chandler Challenges Islam Makhachev for Title Fight After Conor McGregor Ignores UFC 306 Call Out

Michael Chandler is making headlines again. Who will be his next opponent? Chandler has called out UFC Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. Why the sudden challenge? It’s all because of Conor McGregor’s silence. McGregor was supposed to fight Chandler at UFC 306. However, a foot injury caused him to withdraw.

Chandler, eager for a big fight, turned his attention to Makhachev. He tweeted, “I’ve been (target emoji) your ass for 8 years.” Can Chandler’s wrestling beat Makhachev’s sambo? Fans are buzzing with excitement. Will Makhachev accept the challenge?

Chandler calls out Makhachev: Wrestling vs. sambo?

Islam Makhachev's tweet was simple yet suggestive: "I need new (target emoji)." It wasn't long before Michael Chandler seized the opportunity to escalate the banter and potentially set the stage for their next clash.

He responded with confidence and a hint of challenge, tweeting, "I’ve been (target emoji) your ass for 8 years... good, old-fashioned, passionate @MizzouWrestling beats Dagestani sambo every day of the week @MAKHACHEVMMA." This wasn't just a tweet; it was a declaration of readiness and a showcase of Chandler's unwavering confidence in his wrestling skills against Makhachev's sambo.

Furthermore, Chandler's situation with Conor McGregor adds another layer to this unfolding drama. Originally, Chandler was all set for a high-profile bout with McGregor, a fight that promised to be one of the biggest in his career. However, after McGregor's unexpected withdrawal due to a broken pinky toe, Chandler revealed another twist .

He tweeted about his new opportunity, stating, "I’ve been offered @MAKHACHEVMMA in October - but if @TheNotoriousMMA little pinky toe is ready by Sept, let’s do sphere." Here, Chandler not only highlighted his flexibility and willingness to pivot but also kept the door open for McGregor, emphasizing the magnitude of that potential fight.

These interactions showcase Chandler's tactical approach, balancing between a guaranteed title shot and a blockbuster event with McGregor. His readiness to engage with either opponent underlines his determination and strategic mindset in navigating the complex dynamics of UFC matchups.

Chandler open to other options, but eyes remain on 'The Notorious'

Michael Chandler isn't about to let Conor McGregor off the hook easily. Speaking at UFC 303, Chandler was clear about his expectations: “I’m not letting Conor off the hook,” he asserted. “He would love to come back and fight somebody other than Michael Chandler with what I bring to the Octagon. There’s no way he comes back to the UFC and doesn’t fight me.”

Despite their scheduled headline bout being scrapped due to McGregor's foot injury, Chandler remains patient yet poised. “If I do pivot, there are other names being thrown out. There are huge fights I can pivot and take,” he admitted, signaling his openness to other matchups.

Yet, his primary focus remains on McGregor, “The UFC has a duty to look at other options. I love fighting. I love big opportunities and I’ve got a lot of options, but we’re still focused on Conor.”

Will Makhachev accept Chandler’s challenge and give fans the wrestling vs. sambo battle they crave? Or will McGregor finally respond and reignite their long-awaited clash?