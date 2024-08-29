Michael Chandler Claims He Is Ready To Put Conor McGregor Behind Him: 'I’m Not Gonna Ever Play The Victim'

UFC contender Michael Chandler shared his thoughts on the delayed fight against Conor McGregor. The American contender reveals how he is ready to move on from fighting The Notorious. He appears eager to get the fight over with so that he can move on from thinking about the former double champion ever again.

In an interview with Beat The Heat, Michael Chandler is witnessed sitting at a hot sauna bench talking about his desire to move on from Conor McGregor. Despite claiming he wants to make the fight happen, Iron also reveals the reason why he is ready to move on from The Notorious.

“I’m not gonna ever play the victim,” said Michael Chandler. Iron expresses his unwillingness to talk about his supposed struggles in order to get this fight. He also mentions the fact that he has a family to take care of and does not want to stall the fight anymore.

“With all due respect, I’m ready to put you behind me,” said Michael Chandler. The American fighter claims he is ready to walk away after a two-year battle of wanting to fight Conor McGregor. However, it seems like his desire to fight the Irishman is still active, as he mentioned wanting to defeat The Notorious in the octagon.

“I’m ready to put you flat on your back in the middle of an octagon, wherever it is, hopefully Las Vegas, Nevada, and I can walk out of that octagon and never have to think about you again,” said Michael Chandler. Although he revealed his desire to move on, Iron wants to fight Conor McGregor, hopefully knocking him out.

Michael Chandler also acknowledges the star power that Conor McGregor has in the sport. The American contender claimed he is content to ‘ride the coattails’ of UFC’s biggest superstar and his pay-per-view draw.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler were scheduled to fight at UFC 303. However, due to a pinky toe injury, The Notorious was forced to withdraw from the fight. The president of the organization, Dana White, remains gray on the situation, as he believes the Irishman will not return until 2025.

The Notorious disagreed with Dana White’s thoughts on his return. Going on a tirade on X (formerly Twitter), Conor McGregor expressed his desire to fight in December. However, it does not seem like the postponed fight will come to fruition anytime soon.

Although Dana White gave the decision to Michael Chandler regarding his next fight, Iron still chooses to fight Conor McGregor. It seems like he wants to get over The Notorious after potentially knocking him out like he predicted.

Do you think Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler will take place in December?