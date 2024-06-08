Michael Chandler Confirms Status of His UFC 303 Main Event Fight Against Conor McGregor; DETAILS

After hosting the massive UFC 302 pay-per-view, where UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev defended his undisputed strap for the third time in his dominating reign against former UFC interim champion Dustin Poirier in the main event, the company is eyeing another spectacular event this Summer.

UFC fans are highly anticipated for the next pay-per-view, UFC 303, which the company will host. The event marks the return of Conor McGregor, one of the biggest and most popular UFC fighters of all time.

Notorious will face former Bellator champion and number sixth-ranked lightweight fighter in UFC, Michael Chandler, in a five-round fight at 170 pounds.

Just after the UFC 302 pay-per-view company was all ready and geared up to host the first massive UFC 303 press conference on Monday, June 3, in Dublin, Ireland, at 3Arena, the event was sold out in just seven minutes.

Unfortunately, the UFC called off the event just a couple of hours before hosting it, which was a shocker for the fans. Still, no official reason has been revealed for why the press conference was canceled at the very last moment. The cancellation of the UFC 303 press conference started a rumor online about Conor McGregor probably pulling out of the event.

Now, Michael Chandler himself has addressed the issue and revealed the status of his fight with Conor McGregor at the UFC 303 event.

While talking to The Pivot Podcast, Michael squashed all the drama and speculation on the internet regarding the fight getting canceled; Iron revealed the fight is still going to happen on the same date, no matter what.

Chandler said, “The fight’s happening. Obviously, where we are right now, there’s a lot of speculation, but the fight is on June 29; it’s happening.”

After a three-year layoff, former two-divisional champion Conor McGregor will return to the UFC octagon. Mystic Mac last competed inside the octagon at UFC 264 2021 against former rival Dustin Poirier in a trilogy match.

What was Michael Chandler’s first reaction when the UFC 303 Press Conference got canceled on short notice?

Fans were highly anticipated and excited for the UFC 303 Press Conference. Even Michael Chandler himself was excited about the presser; he was finally going to get what he had wanted for the past two years.

Combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani informed fans earlier that even Michael Chandler was informed just before he was about to fly out to Ireland event about the press conference getting canceled.

While talking to The Pivot Podcast, Michael Chandler revealed when he was informed that the UFC 303 press conference had been canceled on short notice.

Chandler revealed, “I woke up to my phone buzzing, and it was Hunter Campbell. He let me know, ‘Hey, it’s looking like this thing (UFC 303 press conference) isn’t gonna happen. So obviously, I laid there and thought about it for quite a while.”

Now, it seems like the UFC is back on track. The company even posted a UFC 303 promo featuring Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler, Ian Garry, Jamahal Hill, and more.

The build-up to the event has already been thrilling for fans, and the party has just started. Things will even get wilder with every passing day. All questions will be answered when Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler finally encounter each other inside the octagon at UFC 303 pay-per-view.

