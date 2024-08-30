Michael Chandler Discusses Emotional Toll of Waiting for Conor McGregor Showdown

Can waiting for a fight take as much out of you as the fight itself? For Michael Chandler, the answer might be a resounding yes. After a blistering UFC debut, Chandler found himself in limbo, eyes set on a dream match with Conor McGregor that seemed forever on the horizon.

My inner voice doesn't think I deserve this fight," Chandler admitted in a candid moment, revealing the self-doubt that gnaws at even the toughest fighters. As months turned into years with no fight date in sight, Chandler’s mental battles became as formidable as any opponent in the octagon. How does he cope with the strain of uncertainty?

Michael Chandler’s journey since stepping into the UFC spotlight has been a roller coaster of emotions and setbacks. Despite a knockout debut against Dan Hooker at UFC 257, where he immediately called out Conor McGregor, the actual fight has been tantalizingly out of reach. This long wait has taken its toll, forcing Chandler to confront not just physical opponents but deep internal doubts as well.

"He [my inner voice] does not think I deserve this fight, but I do," Chandler revealed, opening up about the inner conflict that plagues him. The admission is a stark reminder that even elite athletes battle insecurities. "He never would have," Chandler continued, speaking of his inner critic, "and I think we all have that little guy or that little gal inside of us, and it’s okay to have them."

As the delays piled up, Chandler found himself grappling not only with training regimens but also with the mental stamina required to stay fight-ready. The uncertainty was amplified by McGregor's own tumultuous schedule, including injuries and ventures outside the ring which repeatedly pushed back their potential clash. Throughout this period, Chandler's introspection led to a broader discussion on vulnerability.

"It seems more genuine, and it’s more authentic to speak about your struggles, to speak about your shortcomings, to speak about your doubts," he explained, highlighting the value of openness. "If you act like you are impenetrable and you’re bulletproof, it’s an unattainable psychology."

Moreover, Chandler’s story resonates far beyond the confines of the octagon. "I do hear the doubters, and I do hear the naysayers, and I do hear the haters, of course," he stated. Yet, his response is not one of defeat but resilience: "We just keep on moving forward, and even though that little guy from that little town doesn’t believe that we were created to create this crazy life that we have, we just pat them on the back and say, it’s okay. Just keep on coming. We’re gonna keep on climbing."

In a recent interview with Beat The Heat, Michael Chandler spoke candidly about his frustration with the ongoing wait for his fight against Conor McGregor. Sitting on a hot sauna bench, Chandler revealed he's ready to move on after two years of uncertainty.

"I'm not gonna ever play the victim," Chandler stated, making it clear he doesn't want to focus on the struggles of getting this fight. He shared that he has a family to take care of and doesn't want to stall any longer.

But will this highly anticipated showdown ever take place, or is it time for Chandler to look ahead to new opportunities?