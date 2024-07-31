Michael Chandler Drops Massive Hint About Connor McGregor’s UFC Fight: ‘December To Remember’

Former UFC two-divisional champion Notorious Conor McGregor was all set to return this year after a long layoff of almost three years inside the UFC octagon this year in June at UFC 303 pay-per-view.

Notorious Conor McGregor was booked to fight Iron Michael Chandler, the sixth-ranked UFC lightweight fighter and former Bellator lightweight champion, in a five-round mixed martial arts bout at the welterweight division.

Unfortunately, UFC had to cancel the fight between Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor, who were two weeks away from the UFC 303 event, and landing UFC was a significant trouble. The reason behind canceling the bout on such short notice was Conor McGregor sustained a toe injury during a sparring session.

Some reports, including those of Conor McGregor himself, have expressed that the fight has not been canceled and that UFC and his team are working on a new date. Later, a report by a famous combat sports journalist, Journalist Areil Helawni, revealed upcoming UFC fights this year, and Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler was made to the list.

Per Ariel Helwani’s report, Conoir and Michael Chandler will headline UFC 310, the last pay-per-view of this year, in December.

Now it seems like Michael Chandler has confirmed the rumor and posted a fan-made graphic of him and Conor McGregor, and the event written on the graphic is UFC 310; Iron Chandler quoted the graphic and wrote, “December to remember?”



Seeing Notorious back in the octagon this year is indeed exciting news. Conor McGregor is undoubtedly one of the biggest mixed martial artists in the UFC; he is widely regarded as the face of the UFC, the most followed UFC fighter in history, and, as per some reports, the highest-paid UFC fighter.

Conor McGregor’s hard work and dedication have played a significant part in his becoming a brand. Here is a compilation of all of his UFC fights.

Conor McGregor’s UFC record

1. UFC on FUEL TV: Mousasi vs Latifi - April 6, 2013

- Result: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 1

- Time: Not specified

2. UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs Sonnen - August 17, 2013

- Result: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Round: 3

- Time: 5:00

3. UFC Fight Night: McGregor vs Brandao - July 19, 2014

- Result: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 4:05

4. UFC 178: Johnson vs Cariaso - September 27, 2014

- Result: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 1:46

5. UFC Fight Night: McGregor vs Siver - January 18, 2015

- Result: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 2

- Time: 1:54

6. UFC 189: Mendes vs McGregor - July 11, 2015

- Result: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 2

- Time: 4:57

7. UFC 194: Aldo vs McGregor - December 12, 2015

- Result: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 0:13

8. UFC 196: McGregor vs Diaz - March 5, 2016

- Result: SUB (Rear Naked Choke)

- Round: 2

- Time: 4:12

9. UFC 202: Diaz vs. McGregor 2 - August 20, 2016

- Result: M-DEC (Majority Decision)

- Round: 5

- Time: 5:00

10. UFC 205: Alvarez vs McGregor - November 12, 2016

- Result: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 2

- Time: 3:04

11. UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor - October 6, 2018

- Result: SUB (Rear Naked Choke)

- Round: 4

- Time: 3:03

12. UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy - January 18, 2020

- Result: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 1

- Time: 0:40

13. UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor - January 23, 2021

- Result: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 2

- Time: 2:32

14. UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 - July 10, 2021

- Result: KO/TKO

- Round: 1

- Time: 5:00

