Michael Chandler Offered Islam Makhachev Title Fight But Wants Conor McGregor First

Michael Chandler recently admitted that the UFC had offered him a potential fight against Islam Makhachev. However, the American contender appears to have shot down the opportunity. Iron is willing to wait for the much anticipated Conor McGregor fight in The Sphere.

Islam Makhachev is the current UFC lightweight champion. A clash with the Russian contender is a huge opportunity for Chandler due to the chance of him winning the title. However, Iron refuses the challenge for the mega-fight against the Irishman.

Michael Chandler refuses to fight Islam Makhachev

Conor McGregor was scheduled to fight Michael Chandler in a spectacular comeback fight. Fans were excited to witness The Notorious put on a show after a long hiatus. However, their dreams were instantly shattered as the Irishman was forced to withdraw due to a toe injury.

This unfortunate pullout left Michael Chandler in the dust. The American contender claimed he was gutted as the news broke out. Since then, fans have been waiting for a much-anticipated fight to be scheduled against Conor McGregor.

Michael Chandler was advised by fans and fighters alike to take another fight until Conor McGregor returns. However, Iron refuses to budge and is willing to wait for The Notorious. The American contender’s recent tweet substantiates the aforementioned.

“I’ve been offered Islam Makhachev in October,” wrote Michael Chandler. He claims that the UFC offered a potential fight against the lightweight champion. However, Iron goes back to the Conor McGregor bout.

Advertisement

“But if Conor McGregor’s little pinky toe is ready by Sept, let’s do sphere,” wrote Chandler as he tags The Notorious. Iron claims he is willing to wait for the Irishman’s injury to heal. Although he does not rule out a fight for the title, his priorities stand on the fight against McGregor.

Fans demand Michael Chandler to fight for the title. It appears that they do not want the American contender to wait until he gets a fight against Conor McGregor. Iron remains stern on his decision and is willing to stall.

Also read: Islam Makhachev Refers To Michael Chandler As 'Hachiko' For His Loyalty Towards Conor McGregor Fight

What are Dana White’s thoughts on Michael Chandler’s future?

Since the Ultimate Fighter aka Michael Chandler has been waiting for a Conor McGregor fight. However, the fight was pushed back due to several obligations that The Notorious had to fulfill.

Advertisement

UFC president Dana White shared his thoughts on Michael Chandler’s future in the organization. In an interview with Jim Rome, the 54-year-old spoke on Iron’s commitment to fighting Conor McGregor.

“I think poor Chandler wants to wait for Conor McGregor, man,” answered White as he was questioned regarding Michael’s future. The UFC president also expressed his willingness to allow Iron to do as he wishes going forward.

Dana White does not rule out the possibility of Michael Chandler fighting this summer. Judging by recent tweets, it appears that the American contender had been offered to fight Islam Makhachev for the title.

A fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler is not completely eliminated. Both contenders are willing to fight each other despite the setbacks. It is rumored that the UFC is rescheduling the bout as soon as possible.