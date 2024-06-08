Michael Chandler Picks Dustin Poirier Over Justin Gaethje and Calls Diamond More Polished Ahead of UFC 303

Former UFC lightweight championship contender Michael Chandler is training hard and gearing himself up for undoubtedly the biggest showdown of his career this summer against returning former two-divisional champion Conor McGregor at UFC 303 pay-per-view.

Recently, Michael Chandler made an appearance on The Pivotal podcast, where he talked about a lot of things, from current jeopardy around his fight with Conor McGregor to his game plan against Notorious.

One of the exciting topics Michael Chandler talked about was comparing two of the best lightweight fighters in the world, former BMF champion Justin Geathje and former interim champion Dustin Poirier.

Interestingly, Michael Chandler has competed against both of these elite forces and has suffered a loss against both Dustin Poirier and Justin Geathje. There can be no better man than Iron Chandler to pick one out of them. Michael picked Dustin Poirier over Justin Geathje and even thinks Diamond is a more polished fighter than The Highlight.

Iron Chandler reveals the reason for picking Poirier over Geathje, “I think, they’re just that, they’re violent, and I think they even get better as the violence starts to increase, you know. I will say this I’d say from a tactical standpoint Dustin Poirier is a more polished, more veteran-thinking fighter than Gaethje, whether it be his processing inside there, and he’s able to get navigate and negotiate distances.”

Although both Dustin Poirier and Justin Geathje are skilled mixed martial artists and are already on the list of all-time greats, the best way to settle the score and find who actually is the better mixed martial arts fighter, UFC should fix the trilogy match between both these warriors. Justin Geathje and Dustin Poirier have fought each other twice in UFC. Diamond won the first match, and Geathje won the second match.

Islam Makhachev says Dustin Poirier’s slang at UFC 302 was unintentional

Speaking of Dustin Poirier, Diamond recently fought to capture the undisputed strap for the third time in his UFC career against UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at the last pay-per-view UFC 302.

Unluckily, Diamond lost the match against Islam Makhachev, who choked him in round five to retain his championship for third in his dominating championship reign.

Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier are some of the rare fighters who usually keep a very calm and respectful tone towards their opponent. UFC 302 was no different for both of these fighters. Both of them kept their calm and were respectful to each other most of the time.

But, the tension between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier went to a different level at the UFC 302 press conference. During the face-off, Diamond called Makhachev ‘moth*rf**ker.’ which rubbed the Russian champion the wrong way, who instantly alerted Poirier not to use slang or he’d slap him.

After the presser, Poirier and Makhachev buried the beef backstage, and Poirier informed him that he never meant to disrespect Makhachev and his family. The slang was not towards him.

Recently, Islam Makhachev talked about the UFC 302 presser incident and the misunderstanding between him and Poirier.

Makhachev explained, “He wasn’t aggressive. He used American slang at the press conference. They don’t put any meaning into it. Poirier is a very respectful man. He came up to me after weigh-ins to explain that he didn’t mean anything bad. He approached me in the cage as well. He asked my manager to try to explain to me that the word does not have a bad meaning.”

