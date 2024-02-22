Michael Chandler predicts huge twist for The Rock at WrestleMania 40

The Rock staged a monumental return to WWE on January 8, 2024, and teased a match against Roman Reigns, possibly at WrestleMania 40. Then, The Rock had a faceoff with Reigns on SmackDown on February 2, 2024. However, the crowd gave them a huge thumbs down.

Then on February 8, at the WrestleMania Kickoff Press Conference, The Rock slapped Cody Rhodes, the same man, whom he hugged six days back. That was a shocking twist in the story, as The Rock had suddenly taken a heel turn, by slapping Rhodes. The next day on SmackDown, Cody Rhodes vowed revenge against The Great One for the slap.

In short, the entire saga of The Rock and Roman Reigns story went through a 360-degree turn. Reigns became The Rock’s aid within a month of planning to crush him at WrestleMania 40.

In essence, nobody is sure right now, regarding which way, The Rock’s story is going to take shape at WrestleMania 40. Some say that The Rock might turn on Reigns, while some experts say that he will put over Cody Rhodes on Night 1. And now, the biggest plot twist speculation has come from a UFC wrestler, Michael Chandler.

Chandler has said that The Rock might enter the World Title Match, turn on Roman Reigns and emerge as the WWE Champion, stunning the WWE Universe.

What did Michael Chandler say on The Rock?

While speaking with Sports Illustrated, Chandler said that The Rock might be up for big things at WrestleMania 40, and while many think that Cody Rhodes will emerge as a Champion winner over Roman Reigns, and ‘finish his story’, ultimately it will be The Rock who will emerge as the Champion.

Advertisement

“I got The Rock taking the title. He’s coming back to shock everybody. All the doubters, all the naysayers, all the crybabies, The Rock is about to put an ass-whooping on all of them, ” Chandler said.

ALSO READ: Cody Rhodes Shares Heartwarming Note by Young Fan Praising Him for Standing Up to The Rock

Can The Rock emerge as WWE Champion at WrestleMania 40?

Though Michael Chandler is an experienced name in the wrestling industry, and his instinct might be true, it doesn’t appear that The Rock will himself be ready to become the Champion once again. Winning the WWE Championship means that The Great One will have to compromise on several Hollywood projects, and make regular appearances in WWE.

It won’t be physically feasible for the 51-year-old wrestler, who is on the last leg of his career. What might happen is that The Rock might turn against Roman Reigns and instead help Cody Rhodes against Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.

He might also get to face Cody Rhodes on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40, put him over, and then on the second night, help Rhodes against Roman Reigns.

Amid all of this, what’s certain is the fact that Roman Reigns’s run as a WWE Champion for over 1282 days, will definitely come to an end on April 7, 2024 at WrestleMania 40. Cody Rhodes, who is the biggest babyface right now, shall be crowned as the new WWE Champion.

ALSO READ: Will The Rock Betray Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40? Cryptic Post on X Leaves Fans Guessing