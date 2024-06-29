Michael Chandler Provides Details About Rescheduling His Match with Conor McGregor After UFC 303 Withdrawal

UFC's sixth-ranked lightweight contender Michael Chandler was set to lock horns with former UFC two-divisional champion Conor "Notorious" McGregor at UFC 303 pay-per-view in a five-round mixed martial arts match-up.

Unfortunately, UFC had to cancel the much-awaited bout between Conor McGregor and Michael "Iron" Chandler after McGregor sustained a toe injury during a spring session he was having without any safety gear while in training camp for his return bout.

According to previous reports, Conor McGregor’s toe injury is not that serious, and he and his team are aiming to return to the UFC octagon this year. The team is targeting September or October for McGregor's anticipated return.

Recently, Michael Chandler had a fun talk session with MMA journalist John Morgan. During the session, Chandler claimed his match with Conor McGregor is getting rescheduled sooner than fans might predict.

Michael Chandler expressed, “I’ll tell you what, I do love to fight, but I’m a very patient man. Luckily, my life is such that I’ve done so many things outside of just fighting that I was able to sit out and be patient. I still got work outside of just fighting and stayed busy the last year and a half.”

He continued, “We’re going to stay patient; we’re not going to let him off the hook. Talks are happening between me and the UFC. I know Conor McGregor is going to be ready to come back soon; it’s just a pinky toe, so we’ll see.”

UFC 303 Match Card

Conor McGregor's withdrawal from the anticipated return bout at UFC 303 was a massive setback for the company and fight fans. UFC worked hard to rework the awaited match card.

Ultimately, UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira agreed to defend his championship crown on short notice against former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka.

The rematch between Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka will be a memorable battle. By the end of the UFC 303 pay-per-view, there will be only one light heavyweight king standing tall with his hand raised, and Dana White will wrap the UFC light heavyweight strap around his waist.

UFC 303: Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka 2 will take place on June 29, 2024, at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, part of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Area, United States of America.

Here is a compilation of all the matches announced for UFC 303 pay-per-view:

Main Card

Alex Pereira (c) vs Jiri Prochazka (light heavyweight championship bout)

Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes (lightweight bout )

Anthony Smith vs Carlos Ulberg (light heavyweight bout )

Mayra Bueno Silva vs Macy Chiasson (women's bantamweight bout)

Ian Machado Garry vs Michael Page (welterweight bout)

Prelims Card

Joe Pyfer vs Mac-Andre Barriault (middleweight bout)

Charles Jourdain vs Jean Silva (featherweight bout)

Cub Swanson vs. Andre Fili (featherweight bout)

Payton Talbott vs Yanis Ghemmouri (bantamweight bout)

Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs Gillian Robertson (women's strawweight bout)

Andrei Arlovski vs Martin Buday (heavyweight bout)

Rei Tsuruya vs Carlos Hernandez (flyweight bout)

Ricky Simon vs Vinicius Oliveira (bantamweight bout)

