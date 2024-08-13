Michael Chandler Ready to Move on From Conor McGregor Fight: ‘My Legacy Is Not Hinged Upon This Fight’

Michael Chandler is ready to move on from the Conor McGregor fight. Ever since the duo signed up as coaches on the 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter, Chandler has been waiting for the big fight to take place. Initially, it was the issue with getting into the USADA testing pool. And then in 2024, when everything looked almost certain, ‘The Notorious’ had a broken toe that led to him pulling out of the UFC 303 fight.

While Chandler still believes that ‘Mystic Mac’ will be fighting him this year, at the same time, Chandler also states that his legacy is not entirely dependent on the fruition of the fight. Speaking to Lucky Block in an exclusive interview, Michael Chandler stated, “I am an optimist by default, so l do believe the Conor fight will happen, but right now we are in a period where things are being talked about… But as much as I respect Conor, my legacy is not hinged upon this fight."

Surely, Chandler is not all about fighting Conor McGregor. He has achieved some significant success in his MMA career. Before coming to the Dana White-led promotion, Chandler was a 3x Bellator lightweight champion. After coming into the UFC, Chandler has defeated the likes of Dan Hooker and Tony Ferguson while having a modest 4-3 record. Elaborating on his plans for the future, Chandler said that he is ready to receive a new fight offer, and is currently keeping all the options open for a possible new contract.

Well, according to insider news, Chandler can still hope for the big fight to come to fruition. As per Ariel Helwani , McGregor will be coming on December 14. ‘The Notorious’ himself has also confirmed that he will come back for a UFC fight in 2024. However, his recent actions have been a concern for his fans. After McGregor was found gulping his Forged Irish Stout Beer at a BKFC event, fans lashed out at him asking him to focus on his fight instead.

While there are rumors that Conor McGregor might never fight again, ‘Mystic Mac’ had, on multiple occasions, mentioned having 2 UFC fights left in his contract. All in all, the wait just seems to be too long, and even Michael Chandler seems to have lost a chunk of interest in the match. It is now up to Conor McGregor to turn the tide and inject the hype back into the crowds.

