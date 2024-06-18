Michael Chandler Releases Defiant Statement After Conor McGregor Fight Cancellation: ‘Don’t You Dare Disrespect Me'

Michael Chandler released a video statement after UFC 303 fight against Conor McGregor had to be canceled. Their scheduled bout didn’t come to fruition due to the Irishman suffering an undisclosed injury.

As per reports, McGregor’s injury is not serious and the fight is expected to be rescheduled. However, there’s no official confirmation on the matter and Chandler has addressed the uncertainty.

Michael Chandler reacts to Conor McGregor fight situation

Michael Chandler hasn’t fought since UFC 281. He has been waiting for a clash against Conor McGregor whom he coached against at TUF 32. Their showdown inside the octagon, though, is yet to take place.

Chandler’s spirit remains unbroken in adversity. He said in a lengthy video message, “Got the rug pulled out from underneath me at the last possible moment — I just had got done with my last sparring session Thursday morning. Had been hearing rumblings since Monday, obviously, but really got the call about an hour after my last sparring session was completed. An hour after a celebration.”

Chandler revealed he had finished preparations for the June 29 clash and was ready to put on a show. Explaining his next move, Chandler said, “So, what do I do now? A little bit of uncertainty in my life. “When’s this fight going to happen? What date would it be rebooked for? What venue? How bad is the injury? Reports have come out that it’s not that bad, just needs a little bit of a delay. But, still no guarantees. But, I thrive when there are no guarantees.”

Advertisement

Chandler added that he’d continue doing what he has always done, letting his work speak for itself. He further urged fans not to disrespect him by sympathizing.

Also Read: Is Conor McGregor Retiring From UFC After Withdrawing From Michael Chandler's Fight?

Chandler concluded, “Don’t you dare disrespect me by feeling sorry for me. Don’t you dare disrespect me by having any kind of sympathy. Be emboldened by my situation. Be emboldened by my steadfastness and my immovability of hitching my dreams to a shooting star and continuing to move forward. If you’ve been on this journey with me for a long time you know how I operate.”

Michael Chandler’s mindset has always been exemplary. The way he has maintained himself despite the Conor McGregor fight falling apart is commendable.

Also Read: Dana White Breaks Silence on Conor McGregor Pulling Out of His Main Event Fight Against Michael Chandler at UFC 303

Advertisement

Dana White reveals Michael Chandler wants to wait for Conor McGregor

UFC CEO Dana White has revealed that Michael Chandler remains resolute in waiting for Conor McGregor. White would leave the decision to Chandler but is ready to offer ‘Iron’ another fight if he wants that.

White told Radio host Jim Rome, "I think poor [Michael] Chandler want to wait for Conor McGregor, man (laughs)...But whatever he wants to do. If he wants to get a fight this summer, we’ll do whatever he wants. He’s one of the greatest athletes I’ve ever worked with. He's a good human being and I like him a lot. Whatever he wants to do, we'll figure out for him."

Fighting Conor McGregor brings unmatched financial gain. Apart from that, beating ‘The Notorious’ is a massive addition to any fighter’s legacy. Michael Chandler isn’t ready to give up on the perks having waited for so long .