Michael Chandler Reveals He Will Attend the UFC 303 Alex Pereira vs Jiří Procházka for THIS Reason: Find Out

Conor McGregor, the former two-division UFC champion, was fully prepared and putting in the work to make his comeback inside the UFC octagon after being away for nearly three and a half years. His last UFC octagon appearance was in a trilogy fight against former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier.

The fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier ended tragically after "Diamond" snipped McGregor’s leg, and by the end of the first round, "Mystic Mac" snapped his leg in the fight.

The 155-pound king was all set to return this month at UFC 303 pay-per-view and was booked to lock horns with former Bellator lightweight champion and number six-ranked fighter Michael Chandler.

Unfortunately, the fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler was canceled after Mystic Mac injured himself during the training camp. Last Thursday, UFC CEO Dana White announced and confirmed the rumor.

Conor McGregor pulling himself out of a sold-out pay-per-view jeopardized the UFC 303 event. The company handled the situation magnificently and booked a replacement championship match between UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and Jiří Procházka as a rematch for the championship strap.

Alex Pereira will defend his championship for the second time. The last time "Stone Hand" was in the octagon was at UFC 300, where he knocked out former champion Jamahal Hill in the first round and retained his title.

Michael Chandler recently dropped a video where he revealed that even after his main event match with Conor McGregor is canceled, he will still be in attendance.

Michael Chandler expressed, “It’s my card. It was my card whenever I signed the bout agreement. I made a promise, I made a commitment, and that commitment still stands.”

Dana White reacts to Michael Chandler’s future

Michael Chandler waited to earn the money to fight with Conor McGregor for almost two long years. "Iron" Chandler called out Conor McGregor in 2022 after he maliciously knocked out Tony Ferguson.

Recently, UFC CEO Dana White had a fun chat with Jim Ross, where he was asked about the future of Michael Chandler after Conor McGregor pulled himself out of the pay-per-view.

Dana White said, “Conor’s going to be 36 in July. He’s got plenty of money. I don’t ever think that guys like that, Jon Jones, who knows, maybe he’ll fight again, maybe he won’t. Conor McGregor, maybe he’ll fight again, maybe he won’t. You never know with some of the guys that get to that level. You never know if you’re ever going to see them again.”

White further expressed that it seems like Michael Chandler still wants to wait for the Conor McGregor fight. Dana White extended his support towards Chandler and said the company could work with him and book a fight for him whenever he feels like competing, whether this summer or this fall. Dana White concluded by saying Michael Chandler is one of the nicest workers he has worked with.

As per some previous reports shared by Ariel Helwani, Conor McGregor’s injury is not that severe, and the company could reschedule the fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler for later this year.

The possible month the company is targeting is August or September. UFC can create a whole new pay-per-view for Notorious’s surprise return.

