Michael Chandler Says THIS in Response to Conor McGregor Officially Pulling Out of Main Event Fight Against Him

These couple of hours have been some of the toughest and saddest hours for fight fans as the one most anticipated UFC event of this year, UFC 303, was shaken up with some major unfortunate news.

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor was all geared up and prepared for his awaited return to the UFC octagon after a break of almost three and a half long years. Mystic Mac was booked to the main event of UFC 303 against the sixth-ranked lightweight fighter, Michael Chandler.

There were rumors that the match between Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor is potentially getting canceled as Mystic Mac is injured in training camp. The rumors were all over for the past two weeks.

Finally, UFC broke their silence on the rumor. Dana White confirmed the unfortunate news that Conor McGregor is injured and has suggested he rest and pull out of his main event fight against Michael Chandler at UFC 303.

There is no response or reaction from Conor McGregor as of now. Finally, his opponent, Michael Chandler, who had been waiting for this moment of facing McGregor for almost two long years, has reacted to his biggest fight, which was canceled just two weeks before the showdown.

Michael Chandler posted a long Instagram post about his fight getting canceled, “Conor McGregor was never the safe bet as an opponent; he was always at the highest risk, as an accompanying Instagram caption reads.”

He continued, “Maybe the highest reward but the biggest opportunity. There is no right or wrong in business. You only take risks to grow or remain comfortable where you are. Embrace the uncertainty. Seek the opportunity. Take a calculated risk. That’s what Michael Chandler does.”

“And if it doesn’t go as planned. Redirect the course to something even more great. Our respect to the man who represents the fight world better than anyone we’ve ever known. NO FEAR. NO LIMITS. NO EXCUSES. Make hard work your passion - who cares who’s on the other side of the punch.” Chandler concluded.

Will Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor fight?

After the cancelation of Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler’s five-round main event fight at UFC 303, fans are wondering what’s next for Conor McGregor and Iron Chandler and whether they will fight in future after Notorious recovers from his injury.

Ariel Helwani was one of the few reporters who announced and confirmed that the fight between Mystic Mac and Iron Chandler was not going to place on UFC 303.

After UFC CEO Dana White confirmed that Conor McGregor is out of UFC 303 pay-per-view, Ariel Helwani revealed insights about McGregor’s injury and what’s UFC’s plan for Conor vs Michael Chandler’s fight.

An inside report from Ariel Helwani earlier suggested that Conor McGregor’s injury is not that severe, and he’ll be cleared to compete in a couple of months.

UFC is now planning to postpone Michael Chandler vs Conor McGregor and is trying to find a new date for Conor and Michael Chandler’s fight. And possible dates that the company is considering are in August and Septemeber.

The company is trying to build a whole new card around it between these months. Dates still need to be finalized, and fight fans will have to wait much longer to get any further announcements about the match getting rebooked.

