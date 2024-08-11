Michael Chandler Takes a Sly Dig at Conor McGregor After Latter Drops New ‘Champ-Champ’ Video

Conor McGregor is trying to rile up his upcoming fight against Michael Chandler. The Irishman was recently seen posting a video on X. The video showed McGregor in a vibrant mood, laughing off with a song in the background playing. Interestingly, ‘The Notorious’ was spotted putting on a cap that read ‘Champ Champ’. This was a reference to when McGregor became the first UFC fighter to hold two championship belts in two seperate UFC divisions simultaneously.

Meanwhile, the video uploaded by McGregor did not go unnoticed by Michael Chandler. ‘Iron’ promptly took to his social handle and took a dig at his next opponent. Chandler wrote, “Can't wait to bounce your "champ champ" head off the canvas @TheNotoriousMMA - get your sh*t together so I can.” Well, as a matter of fact, the verbal back and forth between McGregor and Chandler has been going on for a long time.

After getting injured in 2021, McGregor has still not returned to fight in the UFC. When Chandler and McGregor were pitted against each other in TUF 31, the chances of ‘Mystic Mac’ fighting seemed very much likely. Unfortunately, McGregor could not get into the USADA testing pool in time that caused his return to get delayed. It was then announced that McGregor would face Iron Mike in the main event of UFC 303. But that did not happen too, as McGregor broke his toe to pull out of the event.

In the meantime, The Notorious has invested in BKFC, which is supposed to be a rival promotion of the UFC. While appearing in a BKFC presser, McGregor stated that he wants to be an active owner. Mystic Mac issued a warning to all the lightweight fighters of BKFC and also disclosed about his contract with the UFC. As per McGregor, he has 2 more fights left in the UFC.

Thus, it is expected that McGregor will finish off those two fights and maybe bid adieu to the Dana White led promotion thereafter. Coming back to his match against Chandler, there are a lot of hints being thrown around about the duo facing off in December. Initially, it was UFC insider Ariel Helwani who predicted a December 14 showdown. Now, Michael Chandler too, has teased the same with his recent, ‘December to Remember’ quote.

Thus, the situation around the Conor McGregor fight remains both a mystery and of intrigue simultaneously. With fans eagerly waiting to catch the Irishman in action, the moment when he returns will surely be a banger.

