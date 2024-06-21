Michael Chandler Teases His Future Opponent After Conor McGregor Pulls Out of UFC 303; Details Inside

Former UFC lightweight championship contender and number sixth-ranked UFC fighter Michael Chandler was all set and training hard for the biggest fight of his mixed martial arts career against former UFC two divisional champion Conor McGregor.

Chandler and McGregor were scheduled to lock horns this month at the main event of UFC 303 pay per view in the five rounds mixed martial arts fight at 170 pounds.

Unfortunately, the fight got canceled just days before the much-awaited bout. According to Dana White’s address video, Mystic Mac sustained an injury during his fight camp ahead of the UFC 303 presser.

Conor McGregor, who pulled himself out of the sold-out UFC 303 pay-per-view, has shaken up the card big time. UFC worked hard to rework the anticipated card, and ultimately, UFC’s light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira stepped in and once again saved a major card for UFC.

On the other hand, Michael Chandler pulled himself out of the event after McGregor announced he was injured and was hoping to get new dates for his anticipated bout.

Recently, Dana White gave an interview with Jim Ross, where he revealed the details about Michael Chandler’s future fight or who could be his next opponent.

Dana White expressed, “Conor’s going to be 36 in July. He’s got plenty of money. I don’t ever think that guys like that, Jon Jones, who knows, maybe he’ll fight again, maybe he won’t. Conor McGregor, maybe he’ll fight again, maybe he won’t. You never know with some of the guys that get to that level. You never know if you’re ever going to see them again.”

Advertisement

Further, Dana White expressed that he feels sorry for poor Michael Chandler, and he feels that Iron Chandler wants to wait for Conor McGregor’s return. White revealed that UFC will do anything Michael Chandler wants, and they will book a fight for him this summer or this winter anytime he wants.

It seems Chandler has now finally made up his mind to move from Conor McGregor after waiting two long years.

A fan commented under Michael Chandler’s Twitter X video, suggesting Iron a dream fight against newly crowed BMF Champion Max Holloway. Chandler quoted the comment and posted a salute emoji, indirectly agreeing to fight The Blessed.

UFC 303 Match Card

After the mega-success of the UFC 302 event, where Islam Makhachev defended his UFC lightweight crown for the third time against former interim champion Dustin Poirier, the company is finally set to host the event where now UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira will defend his championship crown against former UFC champion Jiri Prochazka.

Advertisement

Match Card

Alex Pereira (C) vs. Jiri Prochazka – Light heavyweight Championship match Anthony Smith vs. Carlos Ulberg Diego Lopes vs. Brian Ortega Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Joe Pyfer Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Page Andre Fili vs. Cub Swanson Vinicius Oliveira vs. Ricky Simon Charles Jourdain vs. Jean Silva Yanis Ghemmouri vs. Payton Talbott Gillian Robertson vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez Andrei Arlovski vs. Martin Buday Carlos Hernandez vs. Rei Tsuruya

ALSO READ: Jake Paul Slams Conor McGregor for Withdrawing Himself from Return Fight at UFC 303 Against Michael Chandler: Details Inside